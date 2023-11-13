Stepped-up coalition talks enter second week as Wednesday deadline looms

NZ First leaders are heading back to Wellington for another week of critical negotiation talks, but it remains unclear whether agreements can be nailed down in time for Christopher Luxon to head to San Francisco for economic forum, Apec.

NZ First leader Winston Peters and his deputy Shane Jones both went home to Northland on Saturday and are expected back in Wellington by Monday afternoon for another few days of stepped-up coalition negotiations with National and its leader, Luxon.

Luxon had made it clear to his coalition partners that he did not want them to talk about how talks were progressing publicly, but he and Peters and ACT Party leader David Seymour suggested talks were progressing well last week.

He will have to be on a flight on Wednesday night if he is to attend the economic forum in San Francisco. Apec is the the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation - a regional economic forum established in 1989 to leverage the growing interdependence of the Asia-Pacific. It is an opportunity for the prime minister to meet and engage with leaders from economies which New Zealand relies on for trade.

It would be in their best interests to wrap talks up in the first half of this week, but there are some key sticking points in negotiations. To complicate matters, ACT want to see National’s agreement with NZ First before signing on to their own. NZ First and ACT have had a number of meetings already, but NZ First tends to negotiate only with the main party.

National promised tax cuts as the centrepiece of its campaign policy. It set out a plan to allow foreign buyers back into the market for homes worth $2 million and above, while taxing them at 15%, to pay for the cuts. But NZ First has said this is a case of “rehashing past failures” which won’t lead to economic recovery.

National and ACT both want to increase the retirement age to 67, but NZ First strongly opposes this.

ACT wants a referendum on the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi, but Luxon, prior to coalition talks, said it would not be on the table. Last week, he said it would be divisive and unhelpful. Seymour said it was a “bottom line”, meaning he would not budge on it.