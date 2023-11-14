How long should government negotiations take? And when is a redo election required?

ACT leader David Seymour leaves meeting with NZ First after less than 15 minutes.

As negotiations reach the one-month-mark, Glenn McConnell takes stock and looks back to see how long these talks usually last.

It has now been one month since election day, and the country remains without a new government.

Leaders from all three of the negotiating parties, National, ACT and NZ First, say these negotiations are “progressing” as they inch closer to a deal. But early hopes that such a deal could be reached at record-setting speed, which would have allowed National leader Christopher Luxon to represent Aotearoa beside presidents and prime ministers at the Apec forum, have been dashed.

How far have negotiations ‘progressed’?

On Monday, Luxon said there was still progress being made – although it was more or less the same message as the same time last week.

Arriving at Parliament for another week of negotiations, NZ First assumed deputy Shane Jones gave the public a clearer sense of where negotiations were at. He said party leaders had worked through the bulk of policies, but continued to negotiate a few "jagged edges" around tax.

Speaking on radio, Luxon earlier said he remained committed to tax reform but avoided answering questions about the time frame he’d previously committed to (to deliver it next year) or the mechanisms of funding it. It’s understood party leaders from NZ First, National and ACT were working through how to pay for tax cuts.

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post National leader Christopher Luxon is continuing negotiations with ACT and NZ First.

A main sticking point would likely be around the foreign house buyers tax, which would require partially undoing the foreign house buyers ban, and cuts to government spending.

While Luxon and ACT leader David Seymour remained in Auckland on Monday, NZ First returned to Wellington after a weekend away.

Seymour said there was little new detail he could reveal about the negotiations.

He said he’d be joining the other leaders in Wellington on Monday, where all three could meet at any time. Last week Peters and Seymour met twice in-person at Parliament, after some initial communication issues.

Seymour told Stuff the meetings in Wellington tended to be organised at the last moment, for specific purposes, so being in the same area helped with negotiations. On Monday afternoon, he said there was no plan for all three leaders to meet – although he said plans could be made at short notice while they were in the capital.

How long do negotiations usually take?

There have been 10 previous MMP elections. Excluding 2020, when a rare one-party majority government was elected, the average time between election day and the reopening of Parliament is 36.5 days.

The longest negotiation period was in 1996, the first MMP election. It took two months for National leader Jim Bolger and NZ First leader Winston Peters to finalise their plan and form a government, although at the time Peters was also speaking to Labour leader Helen Clark.

This time around, National needs two coalition partners to form the government – but neither coalition partner is speaking with the Labour Party.

The quickest turnaround between the election and Parliament’s return was in 2011, when John Key was returned as prime minister and continued to work with United Future, ACT and Te Pāti Māori. Three weeks after the November 29 election, Parliament was back up and running.

Could NZ First start negotiations with Labour?

Both Peters and Labour leader Chris Hipkins, who re-secured his position as Labour’s leader last week, ruled out working with each other. There is also no suggestion of negotiations between the two parties, which would also require the support of Te Pāti Māori and the Greens.

Such a deal would take enormous time and appears virtually impossible. Although, as former prime minister Helen Clark said on the Tova podcast, never rule anything out.

How long could negotiations drag on for?

The absolute deadline for Parliament to reform is December 21. If there is no government when Parliament is recalled, then National would be in a danger zone – at risk of needing a second election.

Since New Zealand adopted the MMP system in 1996, this worst case scenario has never eventuated.