Is incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon likely to scrub te reo Māori from official government use?

In anticipation of the new National-led government, te reo Māori was erased from some official Government use. But is it likely the incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will continue this?

It’s not yet clear what the new government’s position will be on the use of te reo Māori by government departments because it’s not yet been formed, but political experts have weighed in with their predictions.

The three prospective parties - National, ACT and NZ First - have different views on the issue. National’s Christopher Luxon has said he wants an “English first” approach for government departments with dual-language names, whereas NZ First’s Winston Peters has promised to erase all Māori names from government departments.

National earlier said it was not in a position to comment.

Based on what Luxon had said in the past and the way the public sector worked, political commentator Ben Thomas said there wouldn’t be a discussion around the use of te reo Māori being banned, but we could see Government departments reverting to English names.

Christopher Luxon, Winston Peters and David Seymour have been meeting in a bid to form a government.

“Te reo Māori is an official language, so there’s no question of Government departments not being able to use it.

“But going by the sense of things that were said during the campaign, like the re-branding of some names to te reo causing confusion for the public, we could see changes there.”

Thomas said departments reported to a minister, so the communications to that minister would be written in the style they prefer.

“Some will have preferences regarding the language that should be used,” Thomas said.

He said we had seen this in the past when former Labour Minister Kiri Allen voiced concern over the use of te reo Māori within the Department of Conservation.

When Allen was minister of the department, an email emerged that claimed Allan did not want to see te reo used unless it was a greeting, sign-off, or an entire document was in te reo.

“You want to use te reo, you use it with integrity and use it responsibly. This isn’t an 'everybody go out and use mahi and kaupapa' and say you have a deep and enduring relationship with Te ao Māori,” Allan told Stuff at the time.

Thomas said we wouldn’t see important public information no longer being in te reo, but official documents may not feature it as prominently.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if agencies such as Waka Kotahi used the name New Zealand Transport Agency more often.”

Otago University PhD candidate Michael Swanson said it wouldn’t be in Luxon’s best interest to outright ban te reo Māori in governmental use.

“I don't think Luxon would want to scrub the use of te reo Māori from use in government. Politically, it’s a really impalpable, thing to get dragged into, and he’ll want to stay clear if he can,” he said.

“Luxon, however, does want an ‘English first’ approach, but this doesn't mean no use of Māori.”

Swanson said a potential move would be odd, considering the incoming Prime Minister had been learning te reo.

“It would also be very odd for such a mandate to be applied writ-large to all of government,” he said.

“Good policy means that you use the appropriate language for the audience you are trying to communicate with, and removal of te reo would alienate the largest groups in our population.”

“The biggest fishhook in all this would be coalition discussions. Both [Winston] Peters and [David] Seymour could actually agree on this and want such an idea implemented,” he said.

“If this is the case, then the question is, what would [Christopher] Luxon give up to stop this happening?”