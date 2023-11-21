Preparing to be in opposition to a Government yet to be formed

Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere has been in a sort of limbo waiting to have a Government to oppose.

Utikere said it had been business as usual for his electorate office and for him in his role as city MP, dealing with constituents’ issues and attending events while coalition talks continued.

But the contents of his former parliamentary office in Wellington were all packed away in boxes, awaiting the formation of a government and allocation of rooms to Opposition MPs.

A second-term MP, Utikere holds the Palmerston North electorate with a pared-down 3087 majority, a survivor against the National tide that swept the country on election night.

Utikere continues to be chief whip for the Labour Party, a task where he will have fewer colleagues to keep in line.

But for now, he does not know what select committee memberships or shadow Cabinet roles he might be allocated – those decisions were awaiting the installation of new ministers.

Utikere was philosophical about the wait to know what new roles he might take on.

“I already have my dream job as the local MP for Palmerston North,” he said.

He said the new Opposition would be a formidable team, eager to start work on ensuring the incoming government was held to account.

Supplied The contents of Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere's office remain sealed in boxes waiting for the new government to decide where he will be able to unpack them.

It would be particularly important to advocate for local people likely to be impacted by whatever changes a National-led Government managed to put in place as part of its forecast first 100 days’ plan.

One of the most important issues to watch for Palmerston North would be the reform of water, stormwater and wastewater management, with the city council’s potential $600 million bill coming up as part of the Nature Calls upgrades of the city’s wastewater management, treatment and discharge.

Utikere, the city’s former deputy mayor, said city council financial forecasting indicated the council could not afford to pay for those improvements alone.

The nature of the reforms the new government put in place would be a critical local issue.

“I can represent the views of this community when those changes are being considered, and work with the local council and other stakeholders to make sure issues on the ground are brought to the attention of decision makers.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere is eager to get on with the job.

Utikere said health would continue to be a vital issue for Palmerston North and for New Zealand as a whole.

He said he was proud to have been able to be at the opening of Palmerston North Hospital’s emergency department extensions and the commissioning of two linear accelerators for cancer treatment during the past term.

He was proud Labour had put the funding in place for the regional hospital’s surgical services upgrade which would see the opening of a new catheterisation lab for heart patients.

“Having the ability to have stents put in in Palmerston North rather than Wellington will make a huge difference.

“We will be looking to hold the incoming government to account to ensure that local health needs are met.”