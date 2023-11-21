Seymour says that's the Weet-Bix talking as Luxon announces 'significant milestone'

National leader Christopher Luxon says NZ First and ACT have reached policy agreement

National leader Christopher Luxon says the parties have agreed on what they want to achieve together in government, a comment which appears to have somewhat surprised his coalition partners.

Luxon first announced the “significant milestone” on Monday morning, and maintained that evening that negotiations about policy had come to an end. The last step, he said, was to negotiate ministerial positions – but his coalition partners both said there was still work to be done.

NZ First leader Winston Peters refused to comment about the milestone until speaking to Luxon first, to make sure they were “on the same page”. Meanwhile, ACT leader David Seymour said it appeared Luxon was overexcited.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis speak to reporters at the Cordis hotel in Auckland on Monday.

“I can understand Chris’s enthusiasm, but I just suspect he’s had one too many Weet-Bix,” Seymour told Stuff on Monday afternoon, as the 17th day of post-results negotiations came to an end.

Asked if Luxon had overstated the progress of the negotiations, as a “power play” tactic to try and hurry it along, Seymour said he doubted it was.

“It’s a bit of over enthusiasm and I can understand it – given the length of time this process has taken,” Seymour replied.

Negotiations have overshot a number of self-imposed goals to form the next government. First it was the Pacific Islands Forum, then APEC last week. On Friday, ACT and NZ First appeared to think a deal could be reached over the weekend.

Luxon said it had been time well spent and had been relatively fast considering the level of detail. “I think quite a quick process, but we've gone through a lot of detail in order to get to a good place,” he said.

All parties agreed that policy documents were circulated between the three parties on Sunday night. Luxon said they had "closed out and agreed" to the policies overnight. However, Peters said work had continued on Monday morning and there were still “a few cross-checks” to complete that evening.

"A few cross-checks to go, and confirmation that the letters and words are right," Peters said, after leaving the meeting with Luxon on Monday afternoon.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Winston Peters arrives for day 17 of coalition negotiations.

But Peters agreed that the policy plan looked “great”, and thought a government could soon form.

"You've got to compromise. You've got to get a government formed and get underway. And we're not too far from being there," he said.

Close, but not yet agreed. While discussions looked set to continue on policy details, both Seymour and Peters said it shouldn’t take much time.

“We’ve made a huge amount of progress. But technically, until we’ve agreed to everything, we haven’t agreed to anything,” Seymour said.

Seymour and Peters also needed to discuss the policy documents with each other. Seymour said those discussions were ongoing.

Each party would have its own process before agreeing to a coalition deal, as well. Seymour said the caucus and board would need to agree.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff National deputy leader Nicola Willis arrives for coalition negotiations with Christopher Luxon.

Cabinet crafting

Following the Monday afternoon meeting with Peters, Luxon insisted policy negotiations were complete.

“We’ve got no more issues with National-ACT and National-NZ First on policy,” he said.

“We've started, now, the conversations around roles and responsibilities.”

Key amongst those roles, deputy prime minister.

Seymour, Peters and National deputy leader Nicola Willis – who joined negotiations at the Cordis on Monday – could each fill that role.

Luxon said conversations about all roles started on Monday.

Seymour said he wouldn't “assume” to take a position as deputy prime minister.

“I just work through the process confidentially... but I’ve always said it’s important to get the policies right and then the positions,” he replied, when asked if he could take that senior position.

Peters, who was deputy prime minister to Jacinda Ardern, let a wry smile form when asked if he was the next deputy prime minister. “What the next question,” he asked, instead of answering.