'Very hard work' or 'largely ceremonial'? David Seymour and Chris Luxon clash over deputy prime minister

National leader Christopher Luxon promises policy negotiations are over, and says ACT's David Seymour is over energised with Weet-Bix amid deputy PM talk.

Incoming prime minister Christopher Luxon is failing to show a united front with ACT Party leader David Seymour on the importance of the deputy prime minister, downplaying it as “largely ceremonial”, as coalition talks risk dragging into the weekend.

Seymour on Tuesday said it made sense for him, as leader of the party with the second-largest share of the vote in the coalition, to be deputy prime minister. Later in the day, Luxon suggested the focus on deputy prime minister was misguided as it was “largely ceremonial when I'm not there”.

Seymour, in response, told Stuff it was a role he would take seriously, and which would “potentially involve a lot of very hard work”.

The deputy prime minister fills in for the prime minister and can exercise the same powers and functions if necessary as acting prime minister, according to the Cabinet Manual. They fill in for the prime minister in the House on Thursdays, and take questions from the Opposition.

Stuff ACT leader David Seymour and NZ First leader Winston Peters.

Luxon and Seymour were also at odds earlier on Monday. Luxon said the coalition trio – including NZ First leader Winston Peters – were in agreement over policy, but Seymour remarked Luxon was over-enthused and had eaten “one too many Weet-Bix”.

Luxon returned fire with another Weet-Bix dig at Seymour, who he said should keep “commentary” and “conjecture” to the negotiation room.

"[Seymour] probably got out and ate a lot of Weet-Bix this morning I'd just say. That's great because Weet-Bix powers this nation and it's a great product, by the way,” he told Stuff.

The comments suggest some schisms have appeared between the pair, as they begin their eighteenth day of coalition negotiations, more than five weeks out from the general election.

The National Party and NZ First leaders left Auckland's Cordis hotel on Tuesday without briefing media on their talks.

Meanwhile Peters, a former deputy prime minister and contender for the role, repeatedly refused to answer reporters' questions on Tuesday. He met with Luxon at the Cordis hotel during the afternoon.

Normally before and after those meetings, the NZ First leader has a quip or comment to share - but on Tuesday he walked straight past reporters as he was asked if his experience should outweigh Seymour's larger share of the House.

Luxon said assigning ministerial roles was the final phase of coalition talks. But when asked if a government could be formed by the weekend, Seymour said he “hadn’t booked his flight to Wellington” yet – which is where the leaders are expected to announce when they have negotiated a deal.

Luxon held in-person meetings with Seymour and Peters on Tuesday, inviting the ACT leader to his family home in Auckland.

Seymour said he had a “really good sit down” with Luxon. “Obviously, it’s been a long process for everybody but it is clear we will be working well together.”