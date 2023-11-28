Repeal and reserve: The 5 things the Government has promised to do by Christmas

The new PM and his ministers were sworn in during a ceremony at Government House.

The new Government has promised to hit the ground running, setting targets during the campaign and coalition negotiations to start significant reforms before Christmas.

Now the new ministers have been sworn in, freshly-minted prime minister Christopher Luxon says the first job of his government will be to polish off National’s 100-day plan and start work implementing it this week.

Through its coalition deals and pre-election commitments, the new Government has also made a number of other promises about policy and changes it will implement in the coming weeks. After Monday, it has just 20 working days left before the summer holiday – and only nine of those are parliamentary sitting days.

By Christmas, the Luxon-led Government has promised to:

1 – ‘Reserve against’ updates to International Health Regulations.

In a nutshell, this means Cabinet will tell officials not to agree to any policy changes suggested by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the first instance.

This is one of the most urgent issues the new Government must address, according to the coalition deal with NZ First. While most policies have a Christmas, or “as soon as practicable” deadline, the promise to “reserve against” updates that are underway at the WHO must be done this week.

The NZ First coalition agreement stated: “By 1 December 2023 reserve against proposed amendments to WHO health regulations”.

International Health Regulations are longstanding rules and norms for managing disease outbreaks. The World Health Organisation (WHO) is currently working to refresh these rules. As it happens, New Zealand’s former director-general of health, Sir Ashley Bloomfield, is on the working group to help upgrade the pandemic protocols.

David Unwin/The Post National leader Christopher Luxon signs to become the prime minister at Government House, besides 2025’s deputy prime minister, ACT leader David Seymour.

University of Otago epidemiologist Dr Michael Baker said the International Health Regulations, which were formed in 2005, had formed around the time of concern about an Avian Flu outbreak and SARS. But the rules themselves weren’t new.

“Its predecessor had been around for decades, to provide a basis for countries to report if they had infectious disease outbreaks which could be a risk to international travel and trade,” Baker explained.

He said the rules first formed about a century ago, as part of the law of sea. Ships would be required to report on the health of their crew and passengers before docking.

When the rules were updated in 2005, Baker said all WHO members accepted the regulations.

The updates, which WHO doesn’t expect to be ready until mid-next year, looked to update the regulations following the Covid-19 pandemic.

2 – Repeal the Fair Pay Act.

The Fair Pay Act was passed late last year, and has been in force for less than a year. The law allowed for sector-wide collective bargaining, in certain circumstances.

Following negotiations between business representatives and employee unions in approved sectors, the Fair Pay Act would have set “minimum standards” for employment in those sectors.

Minimum standards could include minimum pay rates, overtime and penalty rates, and the process for pay rises. The minimum entitlements that are related to pay could be region-specific, rather than providing nationwide coverage.

The National Party said this new law was harmful to productivity and business. In its coalition agreement with ACT, the Government pledged to repeal the Fair Pay Act by Christmas.

David Unwin/The Post Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters talks to media after the Government was officially sworn in at Government House on Monday.

3 – Visit Australia.

After being sworn in as prime minister on Monday, Luxon told reporters at Government House that he wanted to visit Australia and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese “before Christmas”.

4 - Repeal the Labour Government’s RMA reforms

The Labour Government embarked on mammoth reform of the Resource Management Act (RMA), a complicated – and widely bemoaned – piece of legislation governing everything from subdividing your land, to how much noise a factory can make, and freshwater protection.

Under former Environment Minister David Parker, the previous Government planned to split the RMA into two different pieces of legislation: the Natural and Built Environment Act and the Spatial Planning Act.

One of the final acts of the Labour Government was to pass those bills through to become law in August. According to the new Government, these very detailed pieces of legislation will now be repealed “by Christmas”.

Both the ACT and NZ First coalition agreements included clauses to repeal the RMA replacement acts, with the NZ First agreement adding the Christmas deadline.

Glenn McConnell/Stuff Regional Development Minister Shane Jones and Finance Minister Nicola Willis meet Transport Minister Simeon Brown's youngest, Thomas, before being officially sworn in as ministers.

5 – Write and release a ‘Mini Budget’.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis says the Government is already working to produce a “Mini Budget” before Christmas.

The annual Government Budget, released around May, is a massive document with fiscal and economic forecasting alongside a list of new spending, new saving and ongoing expenditure.

Ahead of the election, Willis had promised to release a “Mini Budget” by Christmas. As negotiations wore on, she started to stress the word “mini” – but has maintained an updated Government Budget would be in place before Christmas.

She said the Mini Budget would outline Government priorities and highlight where cuts would be made to afford those new priorities. Key amongst National’s priorities were tax cuts, restoring interest deductability for landlords and delivering income tax cuts. But the coalition agreements also included areas of new spending, such as NZ First’s $1.2 billion Regional Infrastructure Fund.