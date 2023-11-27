Christopher Luxon takes aim at public service, pledges to tackle cost of living, restore law and order

Christopher Luxon promised to lower the public service head count and “redirect” state resources to the government’s agenda.

Luxon pledged to tackle the high cost of living, restore law and order and trim 6.5% of savings from the public service after he was sworn in as prime minister along with 20 Cabinet ministers, eight ministers outside of cabinet, and two under-secretaries.

However, he said his government was not “excessively large”. Jacinda Ardern had the same number of ministers inside and outside Cabinet in 2017, but there are three more ministers outside Cabinet than under John Key’s 2014 government.

“We have 28 ministers, eight outside of Cabinet, 20 inside, obviously, and two under-secretaries and so in the history, it's not excessively large, but it is also an acknowledgement that we actually have three coalition parties here – we've got a lot of work to do,” he said on his first day as prime minister.

”We'll work out how best to implement all the commitments that we've made over the coalition, but some of that won't will happen in the first 100 days.”

David Unwin/The Post Prime Minister Christopher Luxon promises to get inflation down on his first day as prime minsiter.

Ministers and their families went to government house in Wellington for the signing-in ceremony, where they swore their allegiance to King Charles and where Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro signed a warrant formally appointing Luxon as Prime Minister.

His Cabinet will hold its first meetings this week, starting on Tuesday, during which Luxon plans to get the government’s plan for its first 100 days signed off.

Speaking after the ceremony, Winston Peters, who will be Luxon’s deputy for the next 18 months before handing over the role to ACT Party leader David Seymour, accused TVNZ and RNZ reporters of biased journalism as a result of the government’s Public Interest Journalism Fund.

The government fund was set up in 2020 – when Peters was also deputy prime minister – to support news media through the Covid-19-induced downturn, before closing in June 2023.

“You can’t defend $55m in bribery,” Peters said. “Get it very clear.”

He also promised race relations would strengthen as a result of his controversial policy agenda, including plans to change the names of government departments to be primarily English instead of te reo Māori.

Neither he, nor Luxon, nor Seymour, were able to answer questions about when work to change departmental names would start and end, or how much it would cost.

Luxon said all government agencies which were not “Māori facing" would get their name changed to English.