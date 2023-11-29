Deputy PM Winston Peters says he is 'at war' with media amid ongoing baseless claims

Winston Peters attempts to evade reporters at the Diwali festival in Auckland, after the final election results were released on Friday.

Cabinet has only just met for the first time, but new Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters is already levelling false claims and engaging in combative exchanges whenever he sees reporters.

Among those, Peters has made false allegations of corruption and bribery against reporters, claims he repeated in the Cabinet room on Tuesday.

Peters' remark refers to the $55m Public Interest Journalism Fund, a three-year contestable fund made available by the government in 2020 to support news media through the pandemic.

The fund was intended to shore up public interest media and political coverage was exempted from eligibility. As part of the process, applicants were asked to show a commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi, including a commitment to te reo Māori. This has proved contentious for some, but does not equate to bribery or corruption, as Peters claims.

All news organisations were able to apply for the funding, and many did - including community newspapers and large broadcasters.

Peters has produced no evidence showing corruption and his claims have been rebuked, but the continued accusations and aggression has led to some Opposition MPs saying Peters is not suitable to be the deputy prime minister.

And on Tuesday, Andrew Shaw, a television veteran who served on the board of NZ On Air (which oversaw the PIJF funding), resigned after criticising Peters.

In a post on LinkedIn, Shaw called Peters “malicious” and thuggish. Shaw’s comments were in response to Peters’ ongoing attacks against reporters.

Shaw told Stuff those comments were in his capacity as a “private citizen”, but he has since had to resign from the board of NZ On Air. As a Crown Entity, the board of NZ On Air are meant to be politically impartial.

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters speak to reports as their Cabinet meets for the first time.

Peters, who has repeatedly complained about reporters not paying him enough attention, was asked to comment for this story. However, he did not respond to Stuff’s request for an interview.

He did speak to The Platform on Tuesday. During the interview, he agreed he was “at war” with the press gallery and mainstream media.

“We're going to keep on going. We'll see who wins,” he said.

This was evident at the first Cabinet meeting of the Luxon-led Government got underway, when Peters took yet another swipe at journalists who’d been invited to the start of the milestone event.

“Before you go, can you possibly tell the public what you had to sign up to to get the money? Before you ask one more question, tell the public what you signed up to to get the money,” Peters said.

Luxon, who’d kept discussion to small talk, tried to get back on track. “Alright,” the prime minister said.

Peters continued: “It’s called transparency!”

Then Luxon wrapped up the conversation, asking photographers if they had what they needed. “Ready to go? Great. Thank you.”

Former broadcasting minister Willie Jackson defended the PIFJ and said Peters’ criticism made no sense.

“He’s lost the plot in terms of the Public Interest Journalism Fund. I don’t know what the hell he’s on about, saying the media is bribed. This is nonsense,” Jackson said.

“Why did we do it? Media were suffering. Covid meant advertising dropped in one month by 38%, it was incredible. Newsrooms were devastated.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Willie Jackson is the former minister for broadcasting, and current Labour MP.

Jackson said the PIJF had fallen victim to pandemic conspiracy theories and Peters “obsession” was due to “spending too much time with conspiracy theorists”.

“What I’ve noticed, having watched him and worked with him through the years, but it’s like he’s not the same guy. A few years ago, I thought he was a master with media. I came from media, I got to know him well,” Jackson said.

“In those days he had great timing, he knew when to sit and when to attack. But this new Winston has no more patience, he attacks you guys as soon as you walk into the room. He’s not the same.”

Peters’ comments in the Cabinet room on Tuesday were the latest in a long trend of allegations against reporters.

The day before, as he was sworn in as deputy minister at Government House, Peters accused state-owned broadcasters RNZ and TVNZ of accepting bribery.

David Unwin/The Post Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters talks to media after the Government was officially sworn in at Government House on Monday.

“Are they independent? Well isn’t that fascinating? I haven’t seen any evidence of that in the last three years,” he said, laughing. His response was unprompted, following a question about how long he expected it to take for government departments with Māori names to rebrand into English.

“You can’t defend $55 million bribery. No, no, you cannot defend $55 million of bribery. Get it very clear,” Peters continued.

Just days earlier, on Friday, during the National, ACT and NZ First coalition signing ceremony at the Beehive, Peters again used the event to berate journalists.

“Please do not be mathematical morons,” he said. “Don’t argue about it, it’s not a competition. If you want to argue with me, you should have been there before the election, and maybe I would’ve got more votes,” he continued, before Luxon cut him off by saying “alright, alright”.

Later, while Luxon was taking questions from TVNZ political editor Jessica Mutch-McKay and Stuff chief political correspondent Tova O'Brien, Peters took issue.

“Can I just say this is no longer Jessica, Jessica, Tova, Tova. We’re going to have a balanced media.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post Christopher Luxon interrupted Winston Peters during their coalition signing ceremony at the Beehive on Friday.

He continued, later saying: “Don't start off this Government with this antagonistic attitude. You've lost! You’ve lost!”.

This refers to former PM Jacinda Ardern often allowing the two reporters to have questions following Covid pressers.

Luxon tried to call for calm and “decorum”, but similar exchanges have continued – even during very run-of-the mill media events and photo ops.

After Friday’s ceremony, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer thought Luxon had “started well”.

She called Peters’ conduct – just days into the role – “disgusting and concerning”.

“Then he handed over the mic to a really grumpy uncle who continuously attacked women... I was really disgusted by what I saw... if that's how, in a new era, he intends to hold himself and treat women, I am really disgusted and concerned,” Ngarewa-Packer told Stuff.

"This is a Trumpism, a one-term government approach.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says Winston Peters’ conduct is a serious concern.

As the Cabinet meeting started on Tuesday, Luxon claimed to be unaware of Peters’ comments from the previous day at Government House.

Following the meeting, he told Stuff he maintained confidence in the deputy prime minister.