Five clashes to watch out for as the National-led government takes flight

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has outlined the new Government’s work programme. Here are the five clashes, and policy changes, to watch out for as it gets to work from Monday, and before the House rises on December 18.

1. Government takes on the public service

“We will be under no illusion, we're after the 6%” Luxon said on Monday, in reference to the 6.5% National promised to scrape from the public service if it won government. Its coalition agreement with the ACT Party suggests it will go further, stating expenditure reduction targets must be “informed by the increase in back office head count at that agency since 2017”.

In June that year, there were 47,252 people working in the public service. By June this year, 63,117 people were working in the public service – an extra 15,865 people.

David Unwin/The Post David Seymour says Pharmac is in need of reform. (File photo)

2. David Seymour and Pharmac

Seymour, the new associate health minister, on Thursday received a resignation from Pharmac’s board chair, Steve Maharey, a former Labour minister. Pharmac has been under consistent pressure for years over its medicine-buying strategy, particularly around its cancer and rare disorder medicines.

But it came under extra scrutiny after a series of emails between its chief executive Sarah Fitt and senior officials released through the privacy act showed what Seymour described as “siege mentality”.

During his first address with Luxon and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, Seymour said the medicine buying agency was in need of reform, but has yet to hash out what that might look like.

He says the ACT Party, which he leads, was first to call for a review into Pharmac, and for that review to include its budget.

In any event, Seymour will have the powers to nominate and appoint Pharmac board members. It is the Board that appoints the chief executive.

3. Parliament’s popcorn clashes – the ones to watch in the House

Finance Minister Nicola Willis and her Opposition counterpart, Grant Robertson, have a long history of sparring in the House, which is likely to go up a few notches now they have reversed roles.

Willis memorably asked Robertson ‘how big is his hole’ in August, in reference to a fiscal hole, which catapulted the House into hysterics. “That is not in the public interest,” Robertson retorted in good humour.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Winstoner Peters, Chris Luxon and David Seymour have work to do before the House rises. (File photo)

It is also worth grabbing your popcorn on Thursdays when Winston Peters fills in for Luxon in the House, going head-to-head with Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins. It will be spicy.

4. The seismic health shift

The health sector, which has been limping for some time, is facing another round of changes. First, National has promised to repeal the Smokefree legislation, which banned cigarettes for a generation, reduced the amount of nicotine available and the amount of retailers which can sell nicotine. The move was slammed by clinicians, including the Royal College of General Practitioners, and the Cancer Society.

Ayesha Verrall, Labour’s health spokesperson and former health minister, brought in the legislation, and has challenged National to explain whether the move can be linked to Chris Bishop’s prior work as a tobacco lobbyist. Bishop and Luxon have rejected the suggestion. In any event, she is likely to pursue the issue in the House, and attack Health Minister Dr Shane Reti over his party’s policy.

National is also promising to abolish Te Aka Whai Ora Māori Health Authority, although Reti says Health New Zealand will absorb the work it has done.

The National-led government has also been criticised by scientists, including Michael Baker, for delaying its decision to sign on to the World Health Organisation’s international health regulations, which seek to make it easier for countries to cooperate in the event of another health emergency. National’s coalition agreement with NZ First states it will reserve against proposed amendments to WHO health regulations to allow the incoming government to consider these against a 'National Interest Test'.

5.The policy bonfire

There are only three weeks left in the sitting calendar. Much of the first week – from December 5 – will be taken up with maiden speeches for the new MPs.

The House will then move into urgency for the last two sitting weeks in order to fast-track legislation to return the Reserve Bank to a single mandate of keeping inflation within its target, before repealing the Fair Pay Agreement, the Natural and Built Environment Act and Spatial Planning Act, and the Clean Car Discount scheme. It will also introduce a bill to extend 90-day trial periods for all businesses. Undoing legislation shouldn’t take too long.