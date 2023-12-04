Te Pāti Māori plans protests across the North Island as Parliament restarts

Te Pāti Māori has also promised not to swear allegiance to King Charles.

Protest will mark the start of a new term in Parliament, with Te Pāti Māori asking iwi to unite for a National Māori Action Day as MPs arrive in Wellington.

Demonstrations across the country have been planned, although Stuff has heard differing accounts of how large this first round of protest will be. Te Pāti Māori is planning protests across Te Ika ā Māui (the North Island). In some cities, most likely Auckland and Wellington, there could be traffic disruption on key motorways leading to the cities.

Activists connected to Te Pāti Māori started speaking with different iwi and community leaders last week, with a focus on young activists. The day of action was originally titled “Operation Don’t F... With Our Whakapapa”, but has since rebranded to a “National Māori Action Day”.

The protest was in response to the National-led coalition’s policies related to co-governance, Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and also grievances such as the promise to repeal the smokefree generation law.

While protest organisers hoped to get the support of major institutions of te ao Māori, such as the Kīngitanga and Rātana church, few institutions of such stature have publicly voiced support for the demonstrations.

Ngāi Te Rangi, a Tauranga-based iwi, has backed the protest. In a pānui, it asked its uri to take to the streets on Tuesday morning. The iwi said it would be protesting the incoming Government’s policies of removing Te Tiriti o Waitangi from legislation. It said the Government wanted to “rapidly dismantle three generations worth of work”.

In Parliament itself, new Te Pāti Māori MPs have vowed not to pledge allegiance to King Charles, when they’re sworn in on Tuesday.

There has been long-standing opposition from Te Pāti Māori to pledging allegiance to the British monarchy. In 2011, Hone Harawira was booted from the House after swearing an oath to Te Tiriti o Waitangi rather than the Queen.

Te Pāti Māori also submitted a bill to change the oath, so that members would swear allegiance to Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

In a statement, Te Pāti Māori explained its issue with swearing allegiance to the King: “Māori owe no allegiance to the genocidal legacy of the British Empire.

“There is no honour in the Crown. It is tainted with the blood of indigenous nations, and its throne sits at the apex of global white supremacy.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Wednesday will see the “Speech from the Throne”, where the Governor General reads the Government’s focus for the term ahead.

‘National Māori Action Day’ on Tuesday

Protests were pegged to start at 7am across the North Island.

Te Pāti Māori confirmed protests in Rotorua, Tauranga, and Wellington, Palmerston North, New Plymouth, Tokoroa, Whanganui, Whangarei, Masterton and Porirua.

Multiple different protests were expected to start simultaneously across Waikato and Auckland.

In a statement to Stuff on Friday, a police spokesperson said they were “aware of the potential for gatherings”.

However, they said it was unclear – at that stage – how large those protests would be.

Te Pāti Māori confirmed its plans on Monday morning.

Stuff has heard from marae and iwi leaders in Taranaki, Wellington, and Whanganui on Monday, who said they were also aware of the plans, but would be speaking with whānau throughout the day to discuss whether to support the demonstrations or not.

On Sunday, Te Pāti Māori campaigner Kiri Tamihere-Waititi posted a video asking for “Māori influencers” to get in touch.

“Who’s ready to hit the streets and protest like you’ve never protested before,” she asked.

“We need to get ourselves organised. Organised real well.”

Labour leader Chris Hipkins, on Monday, said he supported the right to protest – but urged activists to do so “within the bounds of the law”.

According to some communications about Tuesday’s protest, roads across protests could target roads and motorways across Auckland, Waikato and Wellington.