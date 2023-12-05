Will Gerry Brownlee be dragged to the chair? Get ready for spectacles as Parliament returns

Now a Government is formed, it’s time to reopen Parliament – but that’ll be a two-day process.

Reopening Parliament is no simple endeavour. To do so, Government calls on the judiciary, Governor General, military, and officers of Parliament to undertake ancient rituals. The most crucial tradition is for Parliament to elect a Speaker, which is the first thing MPs must do before they can start lawmaking and debating.

The coalition Government is backing long-serving MP Gerry Brownlee to be Speaker. He met with the Labour Party caucus on Monday, having accepted an invitation from Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins to discuss the role with the Opposition.

Given he met with Labour, there’s a good chance Brownlee will be elected Speaker with bipartisan support.

But he may not go willingly to the Speaker’s chair.

It’s a centuries-old Westminster tradition for the elected Speaker to be “dragged” to the chair. While the job carries huge mana and constitutional importance, in ancient England the Speaker was a risky job. Many were executed after bringing bad news to the monarch.

But the two most recent speakers of the New Zealand Parliament, Trevor Mallard and Adrian Rurawhe, both walked themselves to the front of the House. Ahead of his election as Speaker, Brownlee wasn’t saying whether he would go of his own accord or would be dragged to the chair.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Labour MP Adrian Rurawhe was Speaker of Parliament until the election.

He was keeping everything under wraps until Tuesday.

While Brownlee, the longest serving MP in National, was meeting the Labour caucus, soldiers, naval and Air Force officers were bound for the capital.

They ran drills on the forecourt of Parliament through Monday afternoon, measuring – to the inch – whether they were correctly spaced apart. A Navy drill sergeant ran through the programme for Wednesday.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The Governor General, judges, military and Sergeant-at-Arms lead the State Opening of Parliament.

Once Parliament elects its Speaker on Tuesday, the Speaker-elect will travel to Government House to tell Dame Cindy Kiro that Parliament is ready to meet. The Speaker’s election will follow a parade of high-profile judges, led by Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann, who will arrive to speak to the MPs on Tuesday morning.

Then an even bigger parade awaits the 54th Parliament, with the “State Opening”. That will see a military guard of honour form on the forecourt, and the arrival of “The Usher of the Black Rod” to herd MPs to hear from Kiro. The Black Rod refers to a stick used by the Governor General’s messenger, to slam the door of the House of Representatives.

It’s a rare appearance of the Governor General, who on Wednesday will read the Speech from the Throne. This is a huge moment for new Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

While Kiro will read the speech, the message is his. He will be revealing his plan and intentions for Aotearoa over the next three years.