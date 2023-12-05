'Fiscal cliff': Grant Robertson and Nicola Willis clash over claims of billion-dollar hole in Treasury books

New Finance Minister Nicola Willis says the previous Labour government deliberately funded programmes for just the short term in order to make budgets look better.

New Finance Minister Nicola Willis is claiming there are big holes in the Treasury books as a result of the former government’s financial mismanagement – but her predecessor Grant Roberton says the information has always been there, if you looked for it.

During the post-Cabinet briefing in Wellington on Monday, Willis said she would this month reveal the billion-dollar shortfalls in the books. She also confirmed Treasury would release a mini-Budget and give its half-yearly fiscal update on December 20.

She said she was still working through the number of programs whose funding would end, but which would need ongoing funding – such as that for medicine-buying agency, Pharmac. She claimed the strategy to only assign money for the short term for ongoing schemes was a deliberate tactic by the outgoing government, to make the books look in better shape than they were.

“I am concerned by the scale of the financial challenges left to us by the outgoing government. I am still receiving advice on both the number of those challenges, the size and the options available to the incoming government,” she said.

But in a last-minute press conference in response, Robertson – Labour’s finance spokesperson and the former finance minister – brandished Treasury’s 2023 Budget and said he was deeply concerned that Willis, having been in Opposition for two years, could not read or understand it.

Willis had singled out two-year Pharmac funding, short-term funding for cybersecurity in schools, and the school lunch program as initiatives which would need ongoing funding, now accounted for.

But Robertson said all that information was included in the May 2023 Budget and accused the National party of diversion tactics.

“This is a desperate diversion from a government that cannot pay for its tax cuts,” he said.

“They are now in a position where they've reversed their position on the so-called App tax. They're going to rely on more New Zealanders smoking to pay for their tax cuts ... this is just a desperate diversion away from there for material that is literally in here and has been available since May.”

Willis said she was still awaiting advice on what to do about the shortfalls, and said she would have more to say on whether the law which underpins the documents – the Public Finance Act – would need to be amended to “ensure that future governments are more upfront about these choices”.

She also promised the National-led government would deliver on its tax cuts, without having to borrow.