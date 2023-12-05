How political parties reacted to National Māori Action Day protests

National Māori Action Day protests in many parts of the country on Tuesday morning were a response to the National-led coalition’s policies related to co-governance, Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and grievances such as plans to repeal the Smokefree 2025 law.

Joining the protest in Wellington on Tuesday, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi referred to the event as an activation, not a protest. It was Treaty-led, mana motuhake-driven, and mokopuna-inspired, he said.

“This is about us for the future of our mokopuna together under Te Tiriti o Waitangi. No one should ever threaten the very existence of why we are here together,” Waititi said.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon told reporters on Tuesday that the new Government was determined to ensure Māori would do better than they had in the past six years.

The Government was focused on improving outcomes for Māori and non-Māori, Luxon said. He mentioned the number of Māori on welfare and the state housing waiting list, and Māori school attendance and achievement.

Minister for Māori Development Tama Potaka was asked on RNZ for his response to suggestions the new Government was “anti-Māori”. Potaka said he disagreed with that sentiment.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Protesters gather at Rangiriri Pa, Waikato.

He also didn’t agree with “all the conclusions and observations” of the protesters about the new Government’s approach to Māori.

He acknowledged health statistics showed disproportionate impacts on Māori. “There are some cultural and other related issues in play.”

The new Government would work closely with Māori and other community leaders to try to get away from big bureaucracy solutions, he said.

Glenn McConnell/Stuff Te PÄti MÄori co-leader Rawiri Waititi addresses the crowd on 'National MÄori Action Day'

It would deal with “the cultural disadvantage by engaging closely with community and iwi leaders to understand the delivery mechanisms that work with some communities. And they aren’t all the same throughout the country”.

The new Government was “very focused on the genuine concerns that they and others have around some of these deplorable statistics affecting many communities, many Māori communities, especially around housing, education and health”.

It would lean more into partnership with Māori, “rather than having a big bureaucratic solution for everything”, Potaka said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Protesters on Auckland's northwestern motorway.

On Monday, Luxon said he believed the new Government would “deliver for Māori”.

He did not expect protests to continue throughout the term, as the Government earned the support of Māori, Luxon said.

"I don't think the last six years have been good for Māori and I think Māori have done very well under National governments in the past.”

Willie Jackson responds for Labour

Labour Māori caucus co-chair Willie Jackson said the protests were no surprise.

The new Government appeared to be attacking Māori, so Māori were “responding accordingly”.

Annemarie Quill/Stuff Protesters in Tauranga.

ACT puts protest down to election result

ACT leader David Seymour said Te Pāti Māori did not respect democracy in New Zealand.

“They’re not here to uphold democracy, they’re here to wreck it,” he said.

Protesters were taking action on Tuesday “just because they’re unhappy with the election result”.

"It's a sad day when a political party is protesting equal rights. They’re on the wrong side of history. New Zealanders want a respectful debate on the constitutional future of our country and that's what they've voted for,” Seymour said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Over a hundred people took to the streets in Rocks Rd in Nelson.

Greens describe Government’s 100-day plan as a ‘legislative assault’

The Green Party said it was urging the Government to recognise its commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi, “so our tamariki and mokopuna can grow up in an Aotearoa where their language is celebrated, their health is prioritised, and their whenua is protected”.

"The incoming government's 100-day plan is a legislative assault that seeks to undo decades of progress for te reo Māori and Māori health, while undermining our nation's foundational document, Te Tiriti o Waitangi," Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said.

"The Government's plan to disestablish Te Aka Whai Ora - The Māori Health Authority, remove te reo Māori from all official documents, and diminish ambitions for Smokefree 2025 will have devastating impacts on the health and well-being of tangata whenua.”

NZ First spars with Te Pāti Māori on TV

NZ First MP Shane Jones and Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer were interviewed together on Breakfast on Tuesday.

“Debbie trades on victimhood and that has become the kaupapa of the Māori party which erodes New Zealand’s unity and integration,” Jones said.

“We will continue to push back against this type of misogynistic attitude that comes with old dinosaur politicians,” Ngarewa-Packer replied.

The Government had offended at least 20% of the population and the protest was a pushback against its "anti-Māori policy platform", she said.