The police commissioner receives 'expectations', but how much can the minister say?

New Police Minister Mark Mitchell has sent a letter of expectations to the police commissioner.

After clashing with Police Commissioner Andrew Coster while in Opposition, new Police Minister Mark Mitchell has sent the commissioner his “expectations” for the job.

Former police minister Ginny Andersen says that letter edged “dangerously close” to breaching police independence, especially when taken in context of the minister’s previous comments.

But Mitchell said his ministerial letter of expectations, delivered to Coster on Wednesday, ensured he and the commissioner would see eye to eye. He said the Public Service Commission assisted with the letter, and so he was certain it was legally “legit”.

“Of course it’s legit with the law. It sets out exactly what we want to do, what we campaigned on. It’s in our manifesto. It’s our legislation programme, and it’s what we’re doing,” he said.

The letter instructed police to focus on “serious youth offending” and alerted Coster to incoming law changes the Government planned to progress. Those changes included amending the Firearms Act, banning gang patches and restricting the rights of gang members to communicate with each other.

Mitchell’s letter also focused on gang convoys, telling Coster: “I expect police will use the powers provided to them in legislation to ensure gangs will not take over towns.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Andrew Coster will continue as police commissioner.

The letter went on to discuss Mitchell’s plans to work with Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey​ to find other services to provide emergency mental health coverage.

The relationship between Coster and Mitchell had been tense in the past. Before and during the election campaign, Mitchell laid blame on Coster for concerns about a spike in youth crime and public disruption caused by gangs.

“We think that his failure to focus on public safety has made our country a lot less safe,” Mitchell said, a few weeks before polling day.

The rhetoric coming from both Mitchell and National leader Christopher Luxon indicated Coster’s job could be at risk in the event National won the election.

Given National did win, questions about Coster’s future continued to swirl.

Earlier this week, Mitchell indicated it could work out, saying they had a “very good working relationship”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Labour Party police spokesperson Ginny Andersen says the Government is ‘dangerously close’ to overstepping the mark with police independence.

But given previous comments and the nature of Wednesday’s letter, Andersen, Labour’s police spokesperson, said Mitchell was risking infringing on operational independence.

“He has done a complete 180 from hinting that he would get rid of the commissioner, and now he's come to say they will work together,” she said.

She said that independence was vital, for officers’ safety and to police without fear or favour.

“He is getting dangerously close to telling the commissioner how to do his job.”

She also criticised the letter as being mostly political posturing.

“It is a lot of huff and puff, talking up a big game and so he wants to demonstrate and chest beat. I think it's a demonstration of bravado.”

Both Andersen and Mitchell agreed it was appropriate for the minister to instruct police about how best to work with other public services. And they both agreed that mental health and inter-agency responses should be bolstered, with the minister’s assistance.