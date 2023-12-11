5 things to watch out for in Parliament this week

The scene is set for a feisty first question time on Thursday, Political Editor Jessica Mutch McKay reports.

Politicians begin the second of a frenetic three-week sitting block, where the National-led government plans to repeal some Labour-introduced legislation, and as Labour, Greens and Te Pati Maori look for chinks to attack the new government.

New MPs (of which there are dozens) also need to make their maiden speeches, an important milestone where they get to explain the reason they got into politics, and what they hope to achieve in Parliament.

Here are some key things to look out for in the coming days.

MPs will be asking questions about the Gaza conflict

The House on Thursday held a debate and agreed to a motion introduced by Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters which called for a ceasefire, recognised Israel’s right to defend itself, and said all civilians should be protected from armed conflict in relation to the Israel-Gaza conflict.

But Labour and Green MPs wanted to go further. Senior MP Damien O’Connnor called Israel’s violence in Gaza a “genocide” – a term the United Nations haven’t used yet, instead saying the people of Gaza are at “grave risk of genocide”.

ACT MP Simon Court raised the issue of increasing anti-Semitism as a result of the conflict.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Christopher Luxon’s National Party promised to get rid of the Fair Pay agreements during the election campaign, and his new Government is going ahead with that plan.

The Government will repeal the Fair Pay legislation

The legislation which set out details for agreements between workers and employers in an industry or occupation, including over minimum pay, overtime and penalty rates, leave entitlements, and access to training and development opportunities, will be wound down this week.

It was broadly supported by employees, but some employers and employer associations were against it and raised a number of concerns over the compulsory nature of Fair Pay Agreements, the complexity of the processes set out in the bill, perceived litigation risk, lack of representation of employers, and potential impacts on business costs, productivity and inflation.

National promised to get rid of it during the election campaign.

New legislation to return the Reserve Bank to a single mandate of lowering inflation

Since 1990, inflation has been the Reserve Bank’s main objective, as well as the variability of employment and output – key indicators of the real economy – when setting monetary policy.

But in 2018, the Government added another policy objective to the Reserve Bank’s mandate: to contribute to supporting maximum sustainable employment. This was to be pursued alongside the inflation target.

National and ACT criticised the bank for having a lack of focus on inflation as a result of the dual mandate. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said taking the bank back to a single mandate is one of his key policies to tackle inflation.

Robert Kitchin/The Post Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, of Te PÄti MÄori, is New Zealand's youngest Member of Parliament.

Maiden speeches from Te Pāti Māori, NZ First and National MPs

Te Pāti Māori MPs have been among those generating sparks during debates in the House last week, so expect the first speeches from

Takuta Ferris, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi and Takutai Tarsh Kemp to challenge the National-led government. Maipi-Clark and Ferris will speak on Tuesday while Kapa-Kingi and Kemp will speak on Wednesday.

Luxon’s first week in the House was dominated by Te Pāti Māori-organised National Māori Action Day, a response to the National-led coalition’s policies related to co-governance, Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and also grievances such as the promise to repeal the smokefree laws.

So far, there aren’t any more protest planned for this week – but planning will soon be underway for further demonstrations for when the political season starts in Ratana in February, as well as Waitangi Day.

Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII has also called for a national hui, for Te Iwi Maaori, on January 19 “to unify the nation and ensure all voices are heard when holding the new Coalition Government to account”.

Tim Costley, National MP for Ōtaki, will speak between Maipi-Clark and Ferris on Tuesday and on Thursday, four of NZ First’s MPs will speak.

Push-back against plans for smokefree laws, oil and gas exploration ban

Criticism of the National-led government’s plans to roll back the anti-smoking laws has come in thick and fast, and there’s no sign it will let up this week. Chris Bishop’s career as a tobacco lobbyist will also be an ongoing punchline for opposition parties as they sharpen up their attacks on the government.

The Green Party especially will be able to make much hay out of National's policy to roll back bans on oil and gas exploration, as well as its broader approach to climate change.

It will be a big week.

Correction: The Government in 2018 gave a policy objective to Maximum Sustainable Employment to the Reserve Bank. An earlier version of this story said the introduced it. Amended December 11, 2023, 10.22am.)