First weeks of National-led Government marked by protest

People took to the streets of Auckland to voice their opposition to the Government’s plans.

“You may as well erect a tent on the lawn,” a senior Labour MP joked, gleeful about the prospect of more protests against the National-led Government’s policies.

Nine days into its term, the new government has had nationwide protests over its policies related to Te Tiriti o Waitangi, te reo, and Māori, a protest at Parliament about repealing the Fair Pay Agreement legislation, and protests in Auckland and Wellington about rolling back the smokefree laws which would have created a smokefree generation, and a pro-Palestine protest pushing the Government to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The new government will be expecting more protests when the political calendar starts next year at Waitangi, and at Ratana, while its plans to roll back a ban on oil and gas exploration also has the potential to spark environmental action.

Prime Minister Chris Luxon was asked whether he agreed with his Minister for Resources, Shane Jones, who said “one of the great lies about climate change is that, yes, apparently, it's a crisis”.

Luxon said he would have “expressed things differently”.

Winston Peters, and Shane Jones, who says the 'biggest lie' about climate change is that it is a crisis.

“This is a government that is focused on substance and delivery, we might have differences in style, and that's okay. Because we are a coalition government that has three parties, different personalities, different players, but on issues of substance, we are really aligned,” Luxon said.

Protests are a common occurrence for every government. During Labour’s second term, a three-week long anti-government and anti-vaccine mandate protest shut down central Wellington. Ardern’s government also saw pushback from farmers represented by Groundswell, who drove tractors on the Parliament forecourt.

Labour MP Ayesha Verrall, who was behind the smokefree legislation, said the protests against repealing the smokefree laws – run by the union which represents senior doctors – put Health Minister Shane Reti at-odds with his sector while he is getting his feet under the table.

“I think it is very challenging for a Minister of Health to be able to deal with the sector that is protesting them from the very beginning of the term, and so the Government has hugely compromised Dr Reti’s ability to lead in the sector,” she said.

The protest against the Government's new tobacco policies was one of several these past weeks.

Dr Collin Tukuitonga, a respected figure in the health sector, also resigned from all his governmental advisory roles this week, saying he had “no confidence” in the Government.

He said he was “appalled” at the moves to repeal the smokefree legislation, and did not believe the Government would treat Pacific people well.

Reti planned to to speak to Tukuitonga and ask him to “re-engage”.

Nurses, while the former Labour Government was in power, went on strike for the first time in 30 years in 2018 over pay conditions, and striked several more times in the years that followed. They are the biggest workforce in the health sector.

But Verrall said their relationship with the Labour Government became “far better” when she took over as health minister, from now-retired MP Andrew Little – but National won the election.