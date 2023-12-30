Year in review: A relatable but career-ending political 'whoopsie'

Fellow MPs seemingly left aghast in the House after seeing 'very serious' texts that branded Chlöe Swarbrick a crybaby.

ANALYSIS: It was arguably one of the most relatable moments in New Zealand politics. Former Green MP Elizabeth Kerekere sent a message, apparently to the wrong group chat, about someone in the chat.

But where, in any other situation, it might make for an awkward apology, the mishap set off a chain of events which led to the end of her political career.

The text has to be the biggest political whoopsie of the year.

Kerekere was watching as her colleague in the Green Party caucus, Chlöe Swarbrick, spoke about her member’s bill aimed to reduce the harm from alcohol.

Dom Thomas/RNZ Elizabeth Kerekere was investigated by her party. (File photo)

The debate fell as the Green Party was ranking its candidates for the election.

Kerekere, a first term MP, appeared to be bemoaning the increased profile Swarbrick could gain from the bill's first reading, which came as Green Party members were choosing the final list ranking for the year. The party had actively promoted the bill on its social media.

On the party's draft list rankings, chosen by party delegates, Swarbrick was ranked third, while Kerekere was ranked fourth – up from ninth on the 2020 list.

Kerekere, who was not in the House, sent a series of messages, to a group of Green Party politicians and staff.

Part of the one read: "sucks that her bill goes through during list ranking!”

“Please Universe, pick my bill tomorrow.”

She then wrote: “omg what a crybaby” – seeming to refer to Swarbrick speaking about her bill.

A colleague replied with: “I think this is the wrong chat …?” Kerekere deleted the text, then apologised for the “inappropriate message … which was not meant for this thread”.

But instead of just causing a ruction or awkwardness in a friend or work group, the messages were leaked to the media.

The wide-eyed, mouth-agape, reaction from her Green Party colleagues was caught live on Parliament TV. MPs Golriz Ghahraman​ and Julie Anne Genter were seen talking, with Ghahraman at one point appearing to gasp and put her hand to her mouth.

Kerekere went on to deny that she was calling Swarbrick a crybaby, but the Greens launched an internal review after the messages were leaked to RNZ.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said the texts “looked to be mean and not with good heart” and more allegations of bullying behaviour were publicly aired while the investigation was underway.

Kerekere then quit the Green Party caucus, became an independent MP, and quit politics at the election.

It wasn’t Kerekere’s only slipup. Last March she she resigned her Covid-19 portfolio in after breaching restrictions by flying to Wellington two days after a household member tested positive for Covid.