Mini-Budget: Finance Minister Nicola Willis faces biggest test yet of her political career

New Finance Minister Nicola Willis says the previous Labour government deliberately funded programmes for just the short term in order to make budgets look better.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis will face the biggest test of her political career when she reveals her plan today to deliver tax cuts, after claiming she had found the Treasury books to be in a much worse state than was made apparent before National won government.

Willis has progressively downplayed the significance of the mini-Budget, saying it will be a “mini, mini Budget”, while claiming her government has inherited a worse fiscal situation, and that there are holes in the Treasury books as a result of the Labour Government’s financial mismanagement.

But she suggested a giddy excitement about revealing her plan, alongside the Half-Year Economic and Fiscal Update, at 1pm on Wednesday.

“It's a little bit like the night before a big exam,” she said on Tuesday. “It's my first time. I'm excited to show New Zealanders the progress that we've made, been making, and I'm determined that we will keep making progress beyond the mini-Budget and the build up to the real Budget next year.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post Nicola Willis faces the biggest test of her political career on Wednesday. (File photo)

Willis said her government would “open up the government books” and “make clear the scale of the financial challenges facing us”.

“We’ll outline our initial response to those challenges including demonstrating some of the savings and reprioritisation we've already committed to in signalling next steps in order to both put the books back in order, and deliver income tax reduction,” she added.

It comes after inflation – the general increase in prices and fall in purchasing value – cooled to 5.6%, down from a high of 7.2%, but still outside the Reserve Bank’s 1-3% target band. As a result, interest rates remained up from where they had been in recent years, leaving people with less money leftover after making mortgage repayments.

The Government was also facing big bills for the clean-up of February’s severe weather events, and for climate change. There were also many old pieces of infrastructure in need of fixing or replacing, or were at risk of climate change effects.

The National Party pitched itself as the only credible manager of the economy, and claimed during the election campaign it could reduce the high cost of living. Wednesday’s mini-Budget was the first test of those claims.

Later on Tuesday, while answering questions from Labour’s finance spokesperson Grant Roberston, Willis said the mini-Budget would set out the “first steps in an urgent economic repair job that our coalition government has underway to restore New Zealand’s economy after a period of economic and fiscal vandalism”.

It comes as her boss, Prime Minister Chris Luxon, flies to Australia to meet his counterpart there, Anthony Albanese.