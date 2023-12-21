Finance Minister Nicola Willis up against a 'pretty delicate balancing act'

Finance Minister Nicola Willis has identified $7.5 billion in savings, but will need to at least double that next year to deliver promised tax cuts.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis is resting her credibility on her ability to deliver tax cuts next year, despite heralding a bleak economic future as she unveiled nearly $7.5 billion worth of savings in the mini-Budget, and slammed the Labour Government’s fiscal record.

“It is actually very clear in the ACT-National coalition agreement that we will deliver the amount of tax relief we promised to individuals and their families, but the mechanism by which we do that is something we are continuing to take advice on,” she said.

Willis revealed her mini-Budget alongside the Treasury’s half-year economic and fiscal update in Wellington on Wednesday.

It set out a weaker economic position with a “shrunken” surplus, bigger borrowing requirements and greater fiscal risks such as those around infrastructure delivery and cyclone recovery, natural disasters and climate change.

She also spent time slamming “fiscal cliffs” of unallocated funding for projects which would be ongoing, such as for purchasing medicines, and promised reform to the Public Finance Act as a result.

But she has caused some unease among economists who suggest funnelling public sector savings into National’s tax package, expected to total $14.6 billion over four years, as well as its other uncosted coalition commitments, may not be the most prudent use of money when the Treasury books have what Willis described as a “wafer thin” surplus.

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post Finance Minister Nicola Willis photographed during Question Time in Parliament following her mini-Budget.

Willis has promised the cuts would be “fiscally neutral” – which means it has no net effect on the economy, and, for example, won’t drive up inflation, which has started to cool.

But Cameron Bagrie, a former chief economist at ANZ, said Willis has a “pretty delicate balancing act” in order to balance the Treasury books over the next three years.

“It is surprising to see the finance minister double down so much on tax relief because for me it wouldn’t be top of the pops for what I would be arguing,” he said.

“The Government faces a pretty delicate balancing act going forward because the spending demands are heading one way and some of them are essentials that we are going to have to have a look at.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post Finance minister Nicola Willis has staked her career on delivering tax relief. (File photo)

Brad Olsen, an economist and chief executive at Infometrics, questioned whether the savings would be better put towards achieving surplus sooner. The Treasury predicts New Zealand will still hit surplus in 2026/27, but that it will be a smaller surplus of $140 million, down from $2.1b.

But, he added, there is no feasible way Willis can renege on her tax cuts without damaging her credibility.

National campaigned on $14.6b worth of income tax cuts over four years to help the “squeezed middle” and Willis on Wednesday reiterated her commitment to the policy.

Willis has also taunted Labour’s finance spokesperson – and former finance minister – Grant Robertson in the House, claiming she is a better manager of the economy than he was on Tuesday.

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post Chris Hipkins, and Grant Robertson react to Nicola Willis in the House on Wednesday. (File photo)

Bagrie said Wednesday’s economic figures were “not too dissimilar” from the pre-election fiscal update, given before National won the election. Willis spent the past weeks claiming there are billion-dollar holes in the Treasury books.

“There is a fiscal repair job, but we come from a position of fiscal strength. Government debt is still remarkably low even though we have accumulated and borrowed a lot of money from the last few years. A weaker economy is not not helping that fiscal repair job,” he added.

“[During] The next three years it is going to be extremely difficult to make the numbers stack up.”

The National-led government will in the May Budget reveal how it will phase in the restoration of interest deductibility, and pay for tax cuts.