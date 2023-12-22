Every bill the Government has passed under urgency

The two leaders clashed over recent policy moves by the Government.

The Government has passed seven pieces of legislation in the six days of lawmaking it had left between Parliament restarting and the Christmas break.

To pass that quantity of law, the Government has invoked urgency to cut down a normally months-long process to just one or two days per bill. It’s also meant MPs have been working until midnight debating legislation, before starting the day again around 9am.

Its use of urgency, which means bills bypass the usual scrutiny and public submissions process, has been criticised by opposition parties and civil society. The Government also suspended the requirement for regulatory impact statements to be prepared for proposed bills.

These are the bills passed under urgency over the past two weeks:

Reserve Bank mandate changes

The Government’s first act was to revert changes to the Reserve Bank’s mandate, which instructed the governor to focus both on inflation and employment. The change meant that, when considering how to place the official cash rate, the Reserve Bank would focus exclusively on inflation – without consideration of unemployment.

This bill was passed during the first two days of lawmaking, on Tuesday and Wednesday last week.

Fair Pay Agreements repeal

On days two and three, the Government repealed the Fair Pay Act.

It was a fresh act from the Labour Government, which would have allowed sector-wide collective employment negotiations.

National and ACT had campaigned on repealing this act, and did so on days two and three.

Remove the Clean Car Discount

On day three, the Government moved to remove the Clean Car Discount.

National had branded the discount a “Ute Tax”.

‘Secondary Legislation Confirmation Bill’

This was an administrative piece of legislation, agreed unanimously after a very short reading on Tuesday, to ensure things across the public sector didn’t start to fall over.

RMA un-reform

At this point, day four of the new Government’s lawmaking, this started getting controversial.

In its final days, the Labour Government passed comprehensive resource management law reform. Replacing the Resource Management Act (RMA), it brought in the Natural and Built Environment and Spatial Planning acts.

This is a complicated area of law, governing every element of construction and the built environment. The new government repeated the RMA reform legislation on days four and five of its lawmaking, replacing them with a slightly amended RMA.

Te Pāti Māori and the Labour Party criticised the Government for removing mentions of Te Tiriti o Waitangi that had been present in the previous RMA. It replaces those mentions with “The Treaty”.

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer challenged that change, calling it “some of the most offensive exclusions and amendments that we've ever seen”.

“We question why you replaced – why you deliberately replaced – ‘Te Tiriti’ with ‘the Treaty of Waitangi’, knowing only 50 rangatira – only 50 rangatira – signed the Treaty. Five hundred rangatira signed Te Tiriti,” she said.

The two names are used to communicate different documents, as the English Treaty and te reo Tiriti both promised very different things.

Constitutional law expert Dean Knight also noted the bill included a “Henry VI clause”, allowing ministers the power to amend the law without changing the legislation.

RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop said that would be a temporary provision, which had been suggested by the parliamentary legislation drafters.

The Law Society said the use of urgency on this bill was a significant concern. Environmental Law Committee convenor Vicki Morrison-Shaw said an open public consultation period was needed.

”We recognise there are a range of views about the repeal of the NBEA and SPA, however, those views – and a comprehensive and considered approach to further reform – should be subject to our ordinary democratic processes,” she said.

The RMA bill was passed on days four and five.

Extend 90-day trials to all companies

Soon after, the Government passed legislation – on days five and six – to allow every employer to use 90-day trials.

90-day trials allow for new hires to work trials before being permanently hired.

Taxation Principles Reporting Repeal

On Thursday, the Government’s last act was to repeal a fairly new law passed under the Labour Government, called the Taxation Principles Reporting Act. The act required Inland Revenue to report, annually, on how the tax system was working – including tax avoidance.

The first report was due out at the end of this year, just days away.

The Labour and Green parties mounted what Revenue Minister Simon Watts noted was an impassioned defence of the act. He said they must have a few coffees as debate about his bill continued throughout Thursday. It was the last bill the Government wanted to pass before Christmas.

Green co-leader James Shaw suggested in Parliament the Government was using urgency to repeal that reporting act because donors to governing parties did not want the reports to be published.

“They don't want New Zealanders to know how little tax they're paying in comparison to the average New Zealander,” he later said.

Attorney General Judith Collins said Shaw’s suggestion was wrong, and said he was out of order.

Labour and Green MPs noted the IRD’s report had likely already been written, so questioned why the act needed to be repealed under urgency.

Government MPs said the law was pointless and added bureaucracy.