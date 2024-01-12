Golriz Ghahraman alleged to have stolen twice from the same shop

MP has remained tight-lipped about a shoplifting allegation, but has stepped aside from her parliamentary portfolios.

Golriz Ghahraman is the subject of two allegations of shoplifting, from the same store, the Green Party has confirmed.​

Ghahraman, who had been one of the Greens’ most prominent MPs, stood down from her portfolios on Wednesday when it emerged she was under investigation for allegedly stealing from a high-end store in Ponsonby, Auckland.

Earlier this week, the Green Party confirmed it was aware of an allegation about Ghahraman​ and the luxury fashion retailer Scotties Boutique. A police spokesperson said they were investigating a shoplifting incident alleged to have happened on December 23.

Green co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw, in a joint statement issued on Friday afternoon, said they first became aware of an issue on December 27. But at that point, they said it was “not clear” what had happened. In the new year, on January 5, the co-leaders said they were told of a second allegation of shoplifting.

By that point, Ghahraman had left the country on a pre-planned holiday from which she was yet to return.

Behind closed doors, Ghahraman agreed to step down from all her portfolios on January 5 – but that wasn’t communicated to the public until Wednesday.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Golriz Ghahraman faces an allegation of shoplifting.

Ghahraman​ has not been charged. The police spokesperson said they were making “initial enquiries” into a shoplifting report from Scotties, on December 23 – when it’s alleged Ghahraman stole from the store.

Ghahraman has not responded to repeated requests for comment.

The Green co-leaders said they didn’t make any public comment at the request of Scotties Boutique.

“Scotties had told us they did not want the allegations to become public, so we did not make a statement at the time,” they said.

Scotties Boutique co-owner Sonja Batt and staff at the store have declined to comment to Stuff.

Caroline Williams/Stuff Police are investigating a shoplifting report from December 23, at Scotties Boutique in Auckland.

The Green co-leaders continued: “Scotties confirmed that they were comfortable waiting for her to return to New Zealand to resolve the issue.

“We also agreed as co-leaders to address the matter with Ms Ghahraman as soon as she returned to New Zealand.”

They also said no other Green MPs had been involved in either of the alleged incidents.

Ghahraman’s political career on the line

Ghahraman had been the Green Party spokesperson for justice, foreign affairs, and a range of other topics. Before entering politics, she was a human rights and constitutional lawyer who had appeared at the Supreme Court and on matters of international law.

She was the first ever refugee to become an MP in New Zealand.

In the Green Party, she was spokesperson for justice, foreign affairs, and a range of other issues. Through those roles, she led the party’s advocacy on issues of human rights, most recently the Israel-Gaza war, as well as refugee issues.

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post Green co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw issued a statement explaining their knowledge of the shoplifting allegationson Friday.

Not long after being elected as an MP, in 2017, Ghahraman was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).

She has taken a heavy course of medication and treatment to control the autoimmune disease.

Since the shoplifting allegation first surfaced, Ghahraman has made no public statement. Experts in political communication say her silence will damage her credibility. But ultimately, as a lawmaker, the MP would be expected to prove her innocence to continue in the job.

By law, any MP found convicted of an offence where they could serve two-plus years in prison immediately loses their position in Parliament. Theft of property worth more than $1000 is punishable by up to seven years’ prison.

Scotties is a well known luxury fashion store, with items selling for between $120 to $7000.