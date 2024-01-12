Golriz Ghahraman's political career in 'danger', experts say she should front up

Political experts from both sides of the spectrum say Green MP Golriz Ghahraman​ has few options to save her political career as she faces an allegation of shoplifting.

Sources from the Greens and other political parties have told Stuff they believe it would be untenable for any MP proven to have broken criminal law to remain in Parliament.

But Ghahraman​ has not been charged. Stuff understands she is under police investigation over a shoplifting allegation, said to have occurred two days before Christmas.

The Green Party confirmed it was aware of an allegation about Ghahraman​ and the luxury fashion retailer Scotties Boutique, in Ponsonby, Auckland. In its statement, issued Wednesday – more than two weeks after the incident was alleged to have taken place – the party said Ghahraman​ had stood aside from all her portfolios, including as justice spokesperson.

Police confirmed officers were making “initial enquiries” into a report of shoplifting at Scotties Boutique on December 23.

Ghahraman​ has ignored multiple requests for comment, while the Green Party has told its members and MPs not to speak about the issue.

Caroline Williams/Stuff Police are investigating a report of shoplifting from Scotties Boutique, Ponsonby, on December 23.

Experts in political communications say the party’s refusal to comment further has left too much ambiguity and room for speculation.

Clint Smith, a director at Victor Consulting and former communications advisor to Jacinda Ardern, said the party needed to clear up what had actually happened.

"In situations like these, it is very important for the party leadership to get the full facts and share those facts with the public as quickly as possible,” he said.

“What actually happened, why, and are there mitigating factors or explanations? The lack of clear answers fuels speculation, and people will often assume the worst.”

Janet Wilson, a Post columnist and former National Party chief press secretary, said remaining quiet would not make the issue disappear.

John Cowpland/Stuff Janet Wilson is a Post columnist and former National Party communications boss.

“We needed to know her sense about it, what her reaction was, whether she intends to fight it. I would advise her to say that and nothing more. And then she could say she was unable to say anything more until the police investigation is completed,” Wilson said.

“Because it happened in the silly season, when news - particularly political news - is at a minimum, the spotlight on this story will continue until we get a response.”

Wilson said Ghahraman​’s only chance at continuing in politics was to prove her innocence.

“If she's found completely innocent, that will make the story go away. The fact police are investigating, as well as her own political party, does put her in clear and present danger. It places her in a very viscidus position,” Wilson said.

Smith said it was possible to survive a scandal such as what has been alleged. He pointed to National MP Sam Uffindell, who faced an internal investigation from his party over allegations of bullying and physical assault from when he was a student. Uffindell remains an MP, although none of the allegations related to conduct while he was in politics.

”MPs can survive scandals. Look at Uffindell. Ghahraman's political future depends on how she and the Greens handle this crisis and, crucially, whether there have been other incidents,” Smith said.

In a statement, the Green Party said it was “investigating” the allegations and “in contact with Scotties Boutique”.