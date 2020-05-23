New Zealand raises concerns over China's contentious new security law for Hong Kong

The Chinese government said it was working on "improving the legal system and enforcement" in Hong Kong.

Winston Peters says the Government is concerned about a contentious new security law Beijing wants to impose on Hong Kong.

China's national security legislation proposal has rattled stock market markets in Asia and ratcheted up global political tensions.

The Chinese government said it was working on "a draft decision on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms" for Hong Kong in order to safeguard national security.

Getty-Images Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam holds a press conference after the opening of the National People's Congress.

Peters, New Zealand's Foreign Affairs Minister, said on Saturday it was important the "one country, two systems" principle was honoured.

The principle had assured Hong Kong would have a high degree of autonomy, Peters said.

“Legislating on Hong Kong’s behalf without the direct participation of its people and legislature would challenge that principle," the foreign minister said.

“It is important that any national security legislation is enacted in a way that respects the fundamental rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong and has their support."

Dom Thomas/RNZ Winston Peters says the proposal raises concerns about the integrity of the "one country, two systems" principle.

Australia, the United Kingdom and Canada have already expressed "deep concern" over China's proposed Hong Kong security laws.

The Chinese Communist Party unveiled details of the legislation on Friday.

US Secretary of State​ Mike Pompeo​ called the law the "death knell" for Hong Kong autonomy.

In Hong Kong, pro-democracy lawmaker Dennis Kwok​ reportedly said enacting Beijing's proposed national security law would mean "the end of one country, two systems."

Getty-Images Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivers a speech during the opening of the Congress (Andrea Verdelli/Getty Images)

Zhao Lijian​, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, said no country would allow activities in its own territory that endanger national security.

"Noting that Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China, Zhao said the national security legislation for the HKSAR is purely a matter of China's internal affairs and no foreign country has the right to interfere," China's state-run news outlet Xinhua reported.

The legal proposal reportedly would ban "treason, secession, sedition and subversion" in Hong Kong.