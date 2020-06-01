Black Lives Matter marches: Thousands at Kiwi protests stand up against racism

Violence has escalated in the US as protests over the death of George Floyd continue across the country.

“Black lives matter, indigenous lives matter, Muslim lives matter" is the ethos embraced by thousands taking part in protests across New Zealand.

Riots erupted in the US after days of protests in the name of George Floyd, an African American man who died after being handcuffed and pleading for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck. The officer in question, Derek Chauvin​, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Thousands of protesters gather in Auckland's Aotea Square to voice their disgust at the murder of George Floyd in the US by a Minnesota police officer.

Protests have now spread worldwide and at least four events were planned in New Zealand on Monday, in Christchurch, Dunedin, Auckland central and Wellington.

In Auckland, several thousand people are now attending the event, with protesters overflowing from Aotea Square into Queen St in one of the largest protest seen in central Auckland for a number of years.

At around 4.30pm, thousands of people had arrived outside the American Consulate, taken a knee and were chanting “are we next” and “Black Lives Matter”.

The protest remains entirely peaceful and a small number of police officers are stationed at one end of the protest.

The flag of the United States appears to have been removed from the consulate building before the protest.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff An Auckland protestor wears a facemask emblazoned with some of the last words spoken by US African American man George Floyd, who was killed by a Minnesota police officer.

Kainee Simone, who is originally from America, said she was blown away by the thousands-strong turnout.

She told the crowd it was easy to think police brutality was not an issue in New Zealand because it was not as widespread or as visible as in the US, and because police weren’t as routinely armed, but that was changing fast.

Simone called on the crowd to listen to black, brown and Māori people when they described discrimination against them by New Zealand police.

One man, Redelond Tsounga, originally from the Republic of Congo, told the crowd he often experienced discrimination from New Zealand police.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Protesters at Auckland's Aotea Square wear masks and carry signs, voicing their disgust at the murder of George Floyd in the US by a Minnesota police officer.

Police have repeatedly gone out of their way to stop him while he is driving is Audi, he said.

The 34-year-old said when he and his then-girlfriend experienced a house fire he was asked by an officer where he got the car and how he could afford it.

“I felt oppressed.”

Police are conspicuous by their absence at Monday's Auckland event but organiser Pharoh Swami reminded the crowd it was a peaceful, passive event.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Protesters gather in central Auckland, before the Black Lives Matter march gets underway.

Swami asked those gathered to comply if police intervene.

Mixed martial arts star Israel Adesenya described the discrimination he faces in upmarket Auckland suburbs while shopping.

“They’re trying to militarise the New Zealand police. Let’s squash that s**t straight away,” he said.

As well as talks, the Auckland event has included a karakia from a Ngāti Whātua representative and a minute's silence for George Floyd.

The crowd is preparing to march to the American Consulate, where they will all take a knee.

In Wellington, more than 100 people gathered for a protest march, ahead of an official candlelit vigil this evening.

George Block/Stuff The Black Lives Matter solidarity protest in Auckland has continued to gather momentum, with several thousand people overflowing from Aotea Square into Queen St.

CHRISTCHURCH SOLIDARITY AGAINST RACISM

In Christchurch, more than 500 people have gathered to send a message that "the world will not accept racism".

Organiser Will Hunter, a businessman and co-founder of the non-religious church group Sunday Assembly Christchurch, said the issue of racism and violence is "very dear to our hearts" in Christchurch.

"I was here in [Cathedral] Square during the [March 15] mosque shootings and more than ever we need to show that we do not stand for any form of racism in our country."

Lee Kenny/Stuff Hundreds of people gather in Christchurch's Cathedral Square on Monday to show solidarity to the Black Lives Matter protests under way in the USA.

Among the speakers was Josephine Varghese, a PhD student at the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at University of Canterbury.

She told the crowd that as well as being a memorial for George Floyd, the event was a protest against the dehumanisation of colonised people everywhere.

"We demand racial and economic justice," she said. "Black lives matter, indigenous lives matter, Muslim lives matter."

Among those who braved the rain to lend their support to the Christchurch protest was student Theo Nankivell, who attended with friends.

"We just want to stand in solidarity with those protesting the United States to end police brutality against people of colour," he said.

"In a similar vein, because we have the same prejudices here in our criminal justice system and with our police, we want to protest the trial of armed police patrols that has been going on for the last six months."

Stuff Hundreds stood in Christchurch's Cathedral Square on Monday in solidarity with the Black Lives Matters protests happening in the United States.

FEAR PROTESTS COULD SPREAD COVID-19

Many protesters are not wearing masks as recommended by Kiwi microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles, who said people coming together in large numbers and shouting or singing are the perfect combination for allowing Covid-19 to spread.

In a Twitter thread, Wiles encouraged people to minimise the risk by wearing a facemask and not attending if feeling even slightly unwell.

People could also show solidarity by staying at home and donating to an organisation like the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which pays bail for those who can't afford it, or supporting New Zealand's Arms Down movement, she said.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Dr Siouxsie Wiles, an Auckland-based microbiologist, fears Covid-19 could be spread in protests if people do not take precautions.

New Zealand has just one active case of coronavirus but wants to avoid a sudden spike of cases as lockdown restrictions are eased, as seen in countries like South Korea.

Gatherings of more than 100 people are still banned but thousands of people have shown an interest each of in the New Zealand events. Organisers are also encouraging attendees to use masks, gloves and hand sanitiser, maintain social distancing and register their attendance.

CONCERN OVER ARMING NZ POLICE

While the protests are mostly focused on the death of George Floyd and other unarmed African Americans killed in the US, the protests also aim to raise attention of police action in New Zealand.

The Green Party said "state-based discrimination" is not constrained to American borders.

"We must acknowledge that here in New Zealand, at every single step of the justice system, Māori face increased discrimination”, justice spokeswoman Golriz Ghahraman said.

Stuff Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman says Māori face discrimination in every step of the justice system.

“This means that Māori experience more arrests, more prosecutions, longer jail sentences, more brutality, and deaths, than Pākehā in similar circumstances."

Ghahraman urged people to speak out against the Armed Response Team, when consultation on the trial is made public.

The Auckland protest organisers said the trial resulted in three Māori or Pasifika people being shot and killed by police in the last few months and there was a problem with "militarisation" of the New Zealand police.

'GET UP AND MARCH WITH US'

New Zealand choreographer Parris Goebel is among those urging Kiwis to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

On her Instagram page, Goebel asked if Kiwis were "as frustrated and heartbroken as I am, meet me at Aotea Square tomorrow".

Not-For-Syndication Parris Goebel, pictured in Northern Uganda with World Vision, is encouraging Kiwis to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

"It is easy to sit back and watch all of this on your phone from the other side of the world, but will you get up and march with us?"

The Auckland march is planned to go from Aotea Square to the American embassy on Customs St, with the aim of putting pressure on government to "publicly condemn the acts of violence and state-sanctioned murder against African Americans in the United States", organisers of the march said on its Facebook page.

More than 2000 people have registered an interest in attending.

In Wellington, a march on Parliament originally scheduled for 1pm has been replaced with a vigil to allow a more meaningful conversation.

The event was changed because a march did not "fully encompass the experiences that black people are feeling right now", organiser Charlie Myer said in a social media post.

However, more than 100 Black Lives Matter protesters were marching from Frank Kitts Park to Parliament in Wellington on Monday afternoon. It moved on to Parliament grounds and chanted the names of African American victims of police brutality, told stories and shared their experiences.

The names of black people who have been killed by police would be read out, and songs, including Amazing Grace, would be performed at the vigil.

Dominic Lipinski/PA A woman is led away by police during a Black Lives Matter protest outside the US Embassy in London Sunday, May 31, 2020.

The inclusion of the Christian hymn has been criticised by some people on the page, as it was written by John Newton, an English clergyman involved in the North American slave trade but later favoured it ending.

In Christchurch, a demonstration will be held rather than a march, to help protect against the spread of Covid-19.

Several people will share their personal stories about racism, organiser Will Hunter said in a social media post. A total of 1600 people said they were interested in attending.

In Dunedin, people are encouraged to bring a face mask and social distance by 2m.

The protest will be peaceful, passive and respectful, organiser Olive Clare said on Facebook. More than 1400 people said they were interested in attending.