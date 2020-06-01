In pictures: Anti-racism demonstrations in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington

Thousands of Kiwis have marched in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters in the United States.
Riots erupted in the US after days of protests in the name of George Floyd, an African American man who died after being handcuffed and pleading for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck. The officer in question, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
But in New Zealand events were peaceful, despite several thousand people gathering in Auckland, and hundreds more in Christchurch, Dunedin and Wellington.