In pictures: Anti-racism demonstrations in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington

Protesters in Auckland voice their disgust at the murder of George Floyd in the US by a Minnesota police officer.

Thousands of Kiwis have marched in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters in the United States.

Riots erupted in the US after days of protests in the name of George Floyd, an African American man who died after being handcuffed and pleading for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck. The officer in question, Derek Chauvin​, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

But in New Zealand events were peaceful, despite several thousand people gathering in Auckland, and hundreds more in Christchurch, Dunedin and Wellington.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Protesters gather in Auckland's Aotea Square to voice their disgust at the murder of George Floyd in the US by a Minnesota police officer.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Protestors break into a haka in support of Black Lives Matter.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff UFC champion Israel Adesanya speaking at Auckland's Queen St march.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff A protestor wears a facemask emblazoned with some last words spoken by US African American man George Floyd, who was killed by a Minnesota police officer.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Thousands of people gathered in Aotea Square in Auckland in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters in the United States.

Joe Johnson/Stuff A massive crowd also turned out in the pouring rain in the Cathedral Square, Christchurch.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Protesters also marched from Frank Kitts Park in Wellington to Parliament.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff The march ended at Wellington's Beehive.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Back in Auckland, organisers called on the crowd to listen to black, brown and Māori people when they described discrimination against them by New Zealand police.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The protest in Auckland ended as it began: peacefully. An organiser told the thousands gathered outside the United States consulate to go home peacefully. “Aotearoa is done for today. – but tomorrow the fight starts again.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Following the official end of the Black Lives Matter solidarity protest in Auckland, a small core of several hundred gathered around the corner from the consulate on lower Queen St. They continued to chant and write the names of people killed by police in the United States.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Thousands of people gathered for a vigil on the grounds of Parliament to pay respect to the hundreds of black people killed in the United States due to racism.