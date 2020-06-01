In pictures: Anti-racism demonstrations in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington

21:36, Jun 01 2020
Protesters in Auckland voice their disgust at the murder of George Floyd in the US by a Minnesota police officer.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
Protesters in Auckland voice their disgust at the murder of George Floyd in the US by a Minnesota police officer.

Thousands of Kiwis have marched in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters in the United States.

Riots erupted in the US after days of protests in the name of George Floyd, an African American man who died after being handcuffed and pleading for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck. The officer in question, Derek Chauvin​, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

But in New Zealand events were peaceful, despite several thousand people gathering in Auckland, and hundreds more in Christchurch, Dunedin and Wellington.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Lawrence Smith/Stuff
Protesters gather in Auckland's Aotea Square to voice their disgust at the murder of George Floyd in the US by a Minnesota police officer.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Lawrence Smith/Stuff
Lawrence Smith/Stuff
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Lawrence Smith/Stuff
Lawrence Smith/Stuff
George Block/Stuff
Lawrence Smith/Stuff
Lawrence Smith/Stuff
Joe Johnson/Stuff
Joe Johnson/Stuff
Joe Johnson/Stuff
Robert Kitchin/Stuff
Robert Kitchin/Stuff
Robert Kitchin/Stuff
Lawrence Smith/Stuff
Lawrence Smith/Stuff
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
Robert Kitchin/Stuff
Robert Kitchin/Stuff
Teenage activist Casper Howell, 18, zip-tied himself to the fence of the US Embassy in Wellington.

