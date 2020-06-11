100 days to go: How parties want to win Election 2020

With just 100 days to go political parties are emerging from the chaos of coronavirus and looking to build election-winning platforms.

The election will be held on September 19 but plenty of voters will have already cast a ballot in the weeks ahead of that date - probably more than half.

That spread out voting means the early campaign is more important than ever, with debates in the final days of voting losing much of their earlier importance.

With 14 weeks to go Jacinda Ardern is the undisputed favourite to remain prime minister. Recent polls have suggested that Labour could even govern alone, something no government has managed under our current electoral system.

Dom Thomas/Pool Todd Muller faces off against Jacinda Ardern in Question Time.

But National MPs are putting their hopes in Ardern's star fading as the economic picture worsens over the next few months, leading to voters veering towards the party that will be presenting itself as competent economic managers.

It isn't all Labour and National however. The three other parties in Parliament will be fighting just as hard this election, with two of them facing the realistic prospect of not being elected at all.

Labour's campaign chair Megan Woods emphasised Ardern when talking about her party's campaign strategy.

Getty-Images Labour campaign chair Megan Woods.

"Voters are going to say who is the best person and party to lead us into this next phase," Woods said.

"What people have learned over the last three years but especially the last three months is that leadership matters. What they saw was a prime minister who had the courage to devise a plan then stick to it to get us to the very fortunate position we are in today."

National's campaign chair Gerry Brownlee said his party's campaign would focus on the economy, but not in a purely negative way.

"We are going into this election very positive about what New Zealand can achieve to get out of the difficult circumstance New Zealand is in."

"The reality is that we are going to have to dramatically expand our domestic economy in the next couple of years to make sure that there is valuable work available to people - so that we are not reliant on a debt-fuelled benefit economy."

Brownlee became campaign chair after new leader Todd Muller ousted predecessor Simon Bridges in a coup, and explicitly promised to not spend all his time simply criticising Ardern.

But Brownlee is clear that the competency of the Government will be a big part of the campaign.

"This Government is superb at announcements, but not very good at delivery," Brownlee said, pointing to KiwiBuild and light rail as obvious examples.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/Stuff National campaign chair Gerry Brownlee with new leader Todd Muller.

"Particularly in the area of infrastructure, the current Government has an incredibly poor record."

Woods said this was a view "not rooted in reality" and that a challenge for Labour was "communicating all the things we have managed to achieve."

Part of the backing for Brownlee's view is a generally held stance that National wins elections while the economy is front-of-mind while Labour does benefits when issues like health or education are more dominant.

"No party can dodge its heritage. We certainly have a general public perception that National are quite good at managing the economy and Labour are quite good at spending," Brownlee said.

Woods said this was "myth that doesn't hold up" - pointing to a recent poll that saw Labour more highly rated on economic issues than National.

"People saw a prime minister and a party that managed through the health crisis, and see that same resolve and same approach to managing us through the economic recovery."

Both parties have slogans to describe each other, unofficial but often repeated by MPs. If you ask National, Labour are "good at announcements but bad at delivery". If you ask Labour, National are "not the party of [John] Key and [Bill] English any more."

"It certainly is a very different party than it was three years ago," Woods said of National.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Green Party co-leader James Shaw.

SMALLER PARTIES FIGHTING TO BE HEARD

While the big parties duke it out there has been less oxygen for the other parties in Parliament.

The Greens have slipped below the dreaded five per cent line in some recent polls, meaning they could possibly not be elected back to Parliament.

Co-leader James Shaw was confident that in the months to come that would change, however.

He said Kiwis wanted to talk about the future and the Greens were "the party of the long term."

"If you remember the narrative about the Greens prior to us getting into the Government the narrative was that the Greens were hopeless they'll destroy the Government and they are economically incompetent. We've done away with that narrative entirely," Shaw said.

With $20b of Covid-recovery money left to spend Shaw said his party would be campaigning on making that spending go towards his party's core policy goals - fighting climate change, ending inequality, and protecting nature.

"We always try to push the Overton Window, to push the boundaries," Shaw said.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/STUFF ACT Party Leader David Seymour.

"The scale of the decisions that we are making about the stimulus over the next 12-24 months are at least ten times what you would do in any normal business-as-usual year."

The Greens won about twice as many voters as their current polling support in the 2011 election, and Shaw is focused on getting them back, alongside brand-new voters who have just turned 18.

Meanwhile, ACT's sole MP David Seymour has seen his polling increase to around three per cent in recent months, meaning that provided he wins his Epsom electorate the party could bring in four MPs - ending a decade-long run with just a single MP.

His party enjoyed a bump in support following National's support for the gun buyback, but Seymour says it is also looking to pick up younger urban voters who are after for economic security.

"I think before Covid-19 we might have been looking at issues you care about after you pay your rent or mortgage. Now this will be an election about paying the rent or mortgage."

NZ First leader Winston Peters declined to be interviewed for this article.