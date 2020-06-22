Coronavirus: Government tightening rules at border as arrivals are expected to increase

The Government is tightening the rules at borders as Kiwis flood home from around the world.

A new Health Order will make it explicit that arriving Kiwis need to return a negative Covid-19 test before leaving isolation or quarantine after 14 days. Those that refuse can be held for up to a month.

It also refreshed the ban on cruise ships and tightened up the rules for crews on foreign ships, effectively ending much of shore leave.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the new rules on Monday following a meeting of Cabinet and two new cases that were caught at the border.

READ MORE:

* Crews of foreign ships mingling with Kiwis a 'major weakness'

* Coronavirus: Ships could have shore-leave tightened after new Covid-19 cases



Ross Giblin/Pool/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at a press conference at the Beehive.

The two new cases were a teenager who arrived in New Zealand on June 13 and a man in his 30s who arrived on June 15. Both were in managed isolation but have been transferred to a quarantine facility.

The changes to the rules come as the Government faces increased pressure on its border isolation and quarantine facilities, which it expects could cost the country up to $380m by the end of the year.

The number of Kiwis returning home from overseas has doubled since last month, with 4200 now in quarantine facilities. This is close to a limit of just over 4600 places.

"We were always going to see more cases at our border. Our job is to keep them there," Ardern said.

Housing Minister Megan Woods, who has taken over ministerial oversight of border facilities, said that number was expected to keep increasing in coming months at between two and four per cent every fortnight.

The Government had tagged $298m from the wider Covid-19 fund to pay for this in the second half of the year, as each person in self-isolation or quarantine costs the taxpayer close to $4000.

This comes on top of $81m budgeted for the system in the year to July.

Hotels used for managed isolation need to meet strict requirements to allow for distancing of those being held, and need to be booked out completely by the Government.

Woods cautioned that exact prediction of the amount of Kiwis coming home were not possible very far out, and the Government was looking at possibly introducing a system by which the returning Kiwis paid for part of the costs.

"The [amount budgeted] could change there, based on what we see in terms of inflow and a possible co-payment system."

Ardern said many of those coming home were coming from Australia, where the welfare system is mostly locked away from non-citizens.

"The majority all the way through have been coming out of Australia. That is a large number of Kiwis coming home, and you can keep in mind their access to support should they lose their job is difficult in Australia," Ardern said.

"Keep in mind, we had a doubling in a month. That is growth that we have been able to manage within facilities."

SHORE-LEAVE RULES TIGHTENED

Crews on foreign ships will be required to enter managed isolation if on shore-leave, unless they had been on the ship for a continuous 28 days without showing symptoms.

The 28-day rule doubles the earlier requirement that those working on ships must have been onboard for 14 days or longer with no health problems apparent.

Ardern said she didn't expect many crew to actually take shore leave in New Zealand if they had to be in managed isolation, while many ships wouldn't be at sea for 28 continuos days.

The move follows Ports of Auckland banning crews leaving ships.