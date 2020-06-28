'Resign or be sacked': Judith Collins' book extract reveals John Key's ultimatum

National MP Judith Collins' autobiography Pull No Punches reveals the day then-prime minister John Key told Collins to resign or be sacked amid the fallout from unfounded allegations she was involved in a smear campaign against former Serious Fraud Office (SFO) chief executive Adam Feeley.

Next morning at 6.57am I received a text from John Key: ‘U awake’.

If I had not been awake before, I was now. I phoned him and he said he was going to send me a screenshot. It showed part of what looked like an email dated 5 October 2011 (three years before) from Cameron Slater to others with the heading ‘Update on SFO/Feeley sting’.

It alleged that he had ‘spoken to the minister [me] and she is gunning for Feeley’. It further alleged that Slater was working directly with Herald reporter Jared Savage, that Cathy Odgers (aka blogger Cactus Kate) was talking with Fran O’Sullivan of the Herald and Jock Anderson of the National Business Review, and that Cameron Slater had outlined to me that there was a blog post coming on the massive staff turnover at the SFO and that I had added that to the review of the State Services Commissioner into Mr Feeley, the Director of the SFO.

READ MORE:

* Queenstown council boss Adam Feeley quits to avoid boredom

* Adam Feeley's development proposal before Auditor-General

* Judith Collins wants back into Cabinet



ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF National MP Judith Collins reads from her new book Pull no Punches: memoir of a political survivor.

And, furthermore, I was using his review to go on a trawl looking for anything else. I could not believe what I was reading. It was completely untrue. I was not ‘gunning’ for anyone, I did not expand the terms of the review into the SFO and I did not use the review to look at anything else.

Feeley remained in his job until well after I had moved to a different Ministry. This email was clearly not meant for me to see. It was, on the surface, an email to a third party to indicate that a course of events was being undertaken. Whether the other people named were undertaking anything is not for me to speculate about. I certainly had nothing to do with it.

Chris Skelton/Stuff The 2014 press conference where Judith Collins resigned as a minister from Cabinet.

It transpired that John Key’s office had had this email for some days, and had been able to ascertain from the State Services Commissioner that my behaviour towards Feeley had been entirely supportive. I had been naturally disappointed in what I saw as his unprofessional behaviour of taking and using (with staff) champagne found in the offices of Bridgecorp. That to me showed a lack of understanding of public service expectations and I would have expected the Director to have known better.

However, I had never interfered in his employment relationship with the State Services Commissioner. The PM’s office had had this email and not let me know anything about it. I phoned John Key back and he told me that the State Services Commissioner had said that an initial look at the Feeley file did not show what was alleged and that I had always been professional.

Despite that, John Key said that I could either resign and he would look to bring me back as a Minister in 12 months or so, or he would sack me. He also said that as Mark Hotchin was mentioned and 16,000 investors in his companies had lost money, this was too close to the election and therefore I had to go.

I told him that I had never met Mark Hotchin, and asked how he could sack me on the basis of third parties writing emails to one another. I ended the phone call and conferred with my husband. I then phoned John back and said that I would resign but I wanted an inquiry into the allegations as they were false.

Key had a press conference in Wellington at 12.30pm and I held one in the National Party offices in Auckland at 1.30pm. I will never forget the immense loyalty shown me by the Papakura National Party campaign team and party members, nor the kindness of staff who worked in the party office in Auckland.

I had prepared a statement to read. I was very clear that as these very serious allegations needed to be answered I had told the Prime Minister that I demanded an inquiry so that I could clear my name. I did not take questions. If I had, then I might have burst into tears, giving the media days more of headlines and photos. It was obvious that I was upset–the photos still appear from time to time in media when there is a negative story about me.

My husband, my family, my friends and my supporters believed me. Without them, I do not know how I would have survived. With just three weeks before the election, the National Party was scrambling to stay on message and focus. Why had this email surfaced now, and how did it come into the hands of the PM’s chief of staff and I had not been alerted? These questions troubled me. Some thought it came from the hacker Rawshark. Others said it came from one of the recipients, who gave it to a friend working in the office of another Minister.

Chris Skelton/Stuff In her new book Pull No Punches Judith Collins wrote she took no media questions during the conference because she felt like she might cry.

On 2 September, the Oamaru Mail wrote that ‘it is now understood that the email that Mr Key released on Saturday was forwarded to a Beehive staffer by Slater’s friend Cathy Odgers’. In the end, this was an opportunity for John Key to show strength against the braying David Cunliffe and, by calling for and insisting on a full inquiry, it was an opportunity for me to clear my name. It was also an opportunity to see exactly who I could rely on. I needed to hold my head up, and get working.

A few days later, there was another poll. The Dominion Post noted: 'Two weeks out from the election National’s popularity has soared after the dumping of Judith Collins as a minister, putting John Key on course for a thumping victory on the evidence of the new stuff.co.nz/Ipsos poll.'

The poll showed National on 54.2 per cent and Labour down to a measly 24.3 per cent, threatening to match the sad 20.7 per cent that National under Bill English had gained in 2002. Meanwhile, I had things to do. First, I discovered that my Beehive staff and I had been given two days to vacate our offices. I thought that was particularly nasty. I was in Auckland and could not have coped with going through airports and turning up in the Beehive.

My staff had to go to Wellington and pack up and leave. That had never happened before, to the best of my knowledge. That night, I texted John Key, ‘How come I get 2 days to get out of my office? [Another minister who had had to resign] got 2 weeks.’ John said he knew nothing about it and there was no rush. Megan Wallace my senior private secretary, two ministerial advisers, receptionist and two press secretaries all lost their jobs that day. They got paid three months’ salary. They had to clean up and clear out.

The two days’ notice was the last straw. Unlike staff from other ministers who had had to resign, none of my staff were offered positions nor asked to remain working for other ministers or in the PM’s office. They were not wanted. The way those women were treated still rankles with me. They did not deserve that treatment, and the entire exiting in two days was just rubbing salt in the wounds. It’s not as if any other minister was being appointed to replace me until after the election, which was still three weeks away.

I spent two days feeling sorry for staff and myself. It would have been a total disaster if not for my family, friends and supporters. I was very upset with Cameron Slater for his foolish and untrue statement of three years before, and I phoned him and told him so. He apologised and I believe sincerely so. He said he had no idea when he wrote that email five years before that one day someone would send it to the PM’s office, right before an election, when a wound needed to be cauterised.

Kent Blechynden/Stuff Prime Minister John Key announces the resignation of Judith Collins as a minister from Cabinet at the Beehive in September 2014.

I could not afford much time to feel sorry for myself. I had two very pressing issues to deal with. The first was that I had to win my seat in Papakura. Boundary changes meant I had lost large rural National Party-voting areas of my electorate. I had to get out there and I had to get elected. Even though I was six on the list for National, I felt – and I am sure many others thought the same – that if I had lost my seat, with all that was going on, I would just be a spare and embarrassing wheel.

The other issue I needed to deal with urgently was the inquiry. Wayne Eagleson contacted me and said he was sorry it had ‘come to this’. He advised me that the Attorney-General would be taking the matter of the inquiry to Cabinet and Cabinet would be asked to confirm that my legal costs would be paid, as would be usual in the circumstances.

The Government Inquiry was announced on September 5. It would be headed by former High Court judge Lester Chisholm and would be established no later than September 11 with a report back to the Prime Minister by November 28. With the election, there was only one thing to do. I phoned Chris King, my long-time electorate chair and friend, and said, ‘I need to go door-knocking and I need support. Can you find some people to go with me, please?’ She did more than that.

The National Party in Papakura usually has around a hundred volunteers organised to help us with getting both the candidate vote and the party vote at election time. Within days, that number swelled to 300. What a wonderful response. I needed to get out there, win that candidate vote and the party vote also. So, we went door-knocking. We started in Wattle Downs, which is normally a good area for us. People were supportive and polite.

Then I knocked on one door and a gentleman said, ‘We’re not voting for you. We are worried that you’ve done something wrong. My wife and I are not voting for you now.’ I went through the issue and told him that I was going to be cleared on any wrongdoing because I had not done what I was accused of. I said, ‘I’m not leaving until you tell me you are voting for me. I’ll just stay here.’ He put his head back around the door and told his wife that she had better come out and speak to me. In the end, they both said they would vote for me. Nothing was going to stop me now.

KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ Prime Minister John Key explains the return of Judith Collins to Cabinet.

With the Chisholm Inquiry announced, I needed legal representation. Everyone needs their own lawyer at such a time. You need someone who can dispassionately tell you the facts and the evidence as well as the law. I phoned a Wellington QC, Francis Cooke. I did not know him but had heard that he was a decent person and a good lawyer. I needed an instructing solicitor so contacted former ACT MP and lawyer Stephen Franks. I arranged to meet with them.

The terms of reference for the inquiry were designed to find if there was any evidence that while I was the minister responsible for the SFO I had ever undermined Director Adam Feeley. Stephen and Francis suggested that I prepare an affidavit (a sworn statement) outlining everything relevant and also what happened during my time as minister. I went home and did exactly that.

I found all the documents that I needed. My law background came in very useful. Not only can I put together an argument, and put together a case, but I can type it as well. I put everything together and sent it off to the lawyers. They seemed pleased. Then something happened that surprised me. Instead of requiring all my electronic emails, phone records and other data from the time of my taking over the responsibility for the SFO, the inquiry demanded all my electronic records from the time I became a minister in 2008 until I ceased being one in 2014.

I did not see why all my records, private and shared with my husband, friends and family, should be subject to this. I discussed it with my lawyers who said that it is better to get everything looked at so there is never any excuse that something was missed. A technician was sent to my home where he cloned my phones, my private laptop, my iPad, my work laptop. Every single email and attachment and communication I had sent or received was subject to strangers looking at them.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff.co.nz Judith Collins delighted to be appointed Police & Corrections minister

Every message I had received or sent in six years was now open for inspection. Karl du Fresne in the Nelson Mail questioned the supposed saintliness of Nicky Hager: 'He remains open to the accusation that he is himself, ironically, part of the dirty politics that he professes to despise. He is not an impartial journalist sifting objectively through all the evidence and weighing all the facts. He is a highly partisan, agenda-driven campaigner who used stolen emails and apparently made no attempt either to corroborate his material or allow the people he has accused to respond, as a journalist would.'

Hager used documents that he knew were hacked in order to write a book timed to be released just before the election. At no time did he contact me to check the veracity of what he had nor the correctness of his interpretation. He introduced to New Zealand something that, to me, looks nothing like journalism and everything like political activism.

On Election Day, September 20, 2014, it was clear that whatever the lather that some of the politicians and columnists had worked themselves into, the people of New Zealand were deeply unimpressed by David Cunliffe and the claims and mud-slinging from Hager. Not only did National win, and win well enough to govern alone, but I was returned as the MP for Papakura, despite the unhelpful boundary changes and all the nastiness.

Unfortunately, after the special votes were counted, Maureen Pugh, our list MP based in West Coast-Tasman, was out of Parliament and Labour’s Andrew Little was back in as a list MP based in Wellington. We still needed support from minor parties. My majority in Papakura was 5119. I was happy with that but sorry for Maureen Pugh. A week later,The Press reported that the State Services Commission had confirmed that I had not interfered in its employment investigation of Adam Feeley:

'[There] is no record of the minister contacting the commissioner during the Investigation . . . We have found no requests from the minister regarding the focus of the inquiry.'

Since the matter was before the Chisholm Inquiry, I kept my silence when asked for comment by the media. I was quite hurt and disappointed when after the election I found out from media that the PM had removed my Honourable title. I would have thought that a phone call could have given me warning.

John Key subsequently told media that if I was cleared by the Chisholm Inquiry then the title would be reinstated. The only other former minister to have lost their honorific was Taito Phillip Field, who had been convicted of corruption and sentenced to jail. The message was clear.

Extracted from Pull No Punches: Memoir of a Political Survivor by Judith Collins. Published by Allen & Unwin NZ. RRP $36.99. In stores from July 1.