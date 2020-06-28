Fight over Auckland's access to Waikato River water moves to Parliament

Auckland Council wants a longstanding bid for water from Waikato River to be heard under fast-track Covid legislation, but Waikato groups don't approve. All parties had their say to the Environment Committee in June.

The thunderous downpours across Auckland this weekend won't be enough to replenish the city's precarious water reserves, but some manoeuvrings between old political foes in Wellington just might.

National and NZ First both say their parties want to see an amendment to a new bill aimed at fast- tracking Resource Management Act which would allow Auckland Council and Watercare to take hundreds of millions of litres of water per day from the Waikato River.

Amid the worst drought in a generation, Auckland Council wants to more than double the amount of water it can take from Waikato River, and this week tried to made a move to have the consent fast-tracked through Parliament.

The move, which has been stalled for seven years awaiting a consent hearing, is opposed by Waikato Regional Council, while Waikato-Tainui, are seeking a longterm solution with the council and Watercare, but oppose fast-tracking the legislation.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff sought to have the consent hearing added to the fast-tracked RMA bill. Deliberations in the select committee process are confidential, but it's understood an application Goff's attempt has not been successful.

National's deputy leader and Auckland Central MP Nikki Kaye said her party had advocated strongly for water consent to be added to the Covid-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Bill.

“It's unacceptable that our largest city has waited seven years and is still over number one hundred in the queue to have this issue considered.

"We will find out next week what other politics parties have done, but regardless we will keep fighting for Auckland and will have an opportunity if it hasn't been successful in select committee, to have it answered in the house.”

“We need the Parliament coming together that with this one-in-200 year event and the need for Auckland to have this issue resolved, that we take this opportunity for Auckland to get its hearing and doesn't have to wait another seven years.”

NZ First MP Shane Jones said the fast-tracked RMA bill presented an “opportunity to get it done”.

“It's nauseating that after seven years the RMA process has failed to deliver on water security for Auckland. At its deepest level this is not about Māori rights, this is about the importance of access to water for a third of New Zealand's population, which is a human right.

“It may come to pass that in the short term we'll receive rains akin to what floated Noah's Ark, but the answer to Auckland's water security lies neither in the Old Testament or in the Treaty of Waitangi.

“We simply cannot tolerate a situation where the businesses, the hospitals, the households, the marae of Auckland are denied secure access to water because of either a bureaucratic bunion or iwi standover politics.”

Environment minister David Parker said the select committee was yet to report back.

“We have been working with councils in Auckland and the Waikato on the issues around Auckland water.”

Auckland is in the grip of a severe drought and likely to have water restrictions for up to a year, prompting questions about whether it has outgrown its water supply.

Mayor Goff said he had been in touch with all the parties in Parliament about the urgent need for Watercare’s Waikato River resource consent application to be heard.

“I am cautiously optimistic that a number of parties will be sympathetic to moving an amendment in the committee stages of the bill, to enable our resource consent to have its hearing and be assessed on its merits and according to the environmental principles set out in the RMA.”