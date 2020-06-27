Anne Tolley to retire from Parliament this year

Anne Tolley pictured in Parliament. The National MP has served for the East Coast electorate since 2005.

Veteran National MP and former minister Anne Tolley has announced she's retiring from Parliament this year, saying she wants to spend more time with her family.

She made the announcement of her retirement on Saturday morning. She will retire at the election.

Tolley has been the MP for the East Coast electorate since 2005, and was first elected as a National MP in 1999.

"I have had tremendous support from my family throughout my political career which has spanned 34 years. My husband has lived a political widower's life, too often taking second place to the needs of my job," she said in a statement.

"So the time has come for me to put life with him and our family first and to do the things we’ve talked about but struggled to fit into a busy political schedule."

She said there was no greater privilege than to be trusted to represent her community in parliament.

"For 15 years the people of the East Coast electorate have given me that trust and support. I’m also extremely grateful to the National Party for the many amazing opportunities it has afforded me," she said.

"I am confident National has the leadership and the team to win Government in the upcoming election."

She endorsed National candidate Tania Tapsell to succeed her in the East Coast seat.

"It is a great time for me to step back, relaxed, knowing I leave it all in good hands."

Tolley served as the National Party’s first female whip, and has held a wide range of ministerial portfolios including education, corrections, police, tertiary education, social development, youth, children and local government.

Previously, Tolley said she wouldn't run in her East Coast seat at the election, opting to go exclusively on the party list.

She previously said she had ambitions to be Speaker if National won the next election.