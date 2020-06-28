Green Party's $8b plan would guarantee income of $325 a week, and pay for it with a wealth tax on millionaires

The Green Party have unveiled a sweeping new welfare policy that would guarantee a weekly income of at least $325, paid for by a wealth tax on millionaires and two new income tax brackets on high-earners.

The plan would also dramatically boost and simplify family payments like Working For Families and bring disability and sickness payments into line with ACC compensation.

The $325 after-tax payment would be paid to every adult not in fulltime paid work - including students, part-time workers, and the unemployed.

READ MORE:

* An inconvenient truth about tax in New Zealand

* Editorial: Labour's 'universal basic income' idea deserves consideration



It would be topped up by $110 for sole parents, and the current best start payment would be expanded from $60 per child to $100 per child, and made universal for children up to three instead of two.

This guaranteed minimum income plan would cost $7.9b a year - roughly half what is spent on NZ Super, but almost twice what is spent on current working age benefits.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Green Party co-leader James Shaw introducing the policy.

Working For Families would be simplified with a single family support credit of $190 per week for the first child and $120 a week for subsequent children, with higher amounts of income able to be earned before these began to reduce.

Paying for all this would be a wealth tax of one per cent on those with a net wealth of over $1 million and two per cent on those with assets over $2 million.

This would take the form of an annual payment and would only apply to those who owned those assets outright - not someone who still had a mortgage on their million-dollar home, for example.

Household goods worth less than $50,000 would be exempt from being counted as an asset - meaning cars and the like wouldn't count.

Those on a fixed income with large assets, such as the retired, would be able to defer the payments until the asset was sold.

The party expects this would raise $7.9b in its first year, covering the cost of the guaranteed minimum income policy.

Alongside the wealth tax would be two new top income tax bands: 37 per cent on income over $100,000 and 42 per cent on income over $150,000. This is expected to raise $1.3b a year.

All of the changes outside of the change to ACC are expected to cost $6.57b at their first year of implementation.

The ACC reform, which would take several years, would itself cost $5.9b, bringing the total to $12.6b once that is implemented.

By 2024 the party expected the new tax changes would net $10.34b a year, mostly from the wealth tax.

Co-leader Marama Davidson said the current social safety net trapped people in poverty.

“People who are out of work, students, single parents, and those with health conditions and disabilities are often under financial stress with few options to improve their lives – especially as housing costs continue to increase," Davidson said.

“Our Guaranteed Minimum Income will mean when people ask for help, they get it. It will replace the dehumanising and unliveable social safety net we currently have, which we know does not allow people to live good lives."

The party would need to convince Labour of its policies in order to enact them after the election.

On current polling Labour could govern alone without the help of the Green Party, but if Labour's polling dips any further it would need the help of the Greens to govern.