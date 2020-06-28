The crucial feature of the Greens' wealth tax that would exempt most family homes

OPINION: There is a reason we tax income more than wealth in this country.

Taxing wealth is very hard - both politically and logistically.

It's fairly easy to clip the ticket on someone's pay packet every week, but a lot more difficult to ascertain exactly what they own, what it's worth, and whether the public morally thinks that worth should be taxed at some level.

Capital gains taxes (CGT), as proposed but now ditched by Labour, got around this in two ways. They would tax the value of something like a house or business when it was actually sold, rather than attempting to tax it while it sat idle - or lived in, in most cases. And they would exempt the "family home" - because most people seemed to feel uncomfortable about taxing the actual asset that makes up most middle-class wealth in New Zealand.

The Green Party's proposed wealth tax, which it wants to use to set an income floor of $325 for every adult in New Zealand, does not have an explicit family home exemption. But it does have some key provisions that will keep almost all family homes from being taxed.

Not-For-Syndication Green Party leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw Talking to the media after announcing the policy.

Indeed: the party's modelling has it only affecting six per cent of Kiwis.

How do they do this? By individualising the tax rate and making it only apply to the asset's value over $1 million.

This isn't immediately intuitive, which will be a problem for the party when selling the policy. A lot of people will see the headline "one per cent wealth tax on $1m of wealth" and think that means they will be paying $10,000 on their Auckland home which has crossed the $1m mark. Not so.

You would only pay the one per cent on the value of that asset above $1m, and only on the actual equity you had in it, not what the bank owns.

So if you own an Auckland property worth $1.5m but you still owe the bank $600,000, you'd pay nothing. And once you do own $1.1m of the property, you would only pay $1000 a year on that - it's one per cent of the $100,000 above $1m, not of the full asset value. (This is complicated a bit by the fact that most people own other assets outside of houses, particularly KiwiSavers which aren't exempt, but we're talking hypotheticals here.)

The other way the party has sneakily exempted most family homes is by individualising the tax, meaning it applies to each person rather than households.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Green Party co-leader James Shaw introducing the policy.

Given most people who own expensive houses own them jointly with a partner, this brings the effective line where the tax kicks in much higher. If you outright own a $2m property with your spouse then you don't pay anything. And if it's worth $2.1m you pay $500 a year - each picking up one per cent of the $50,000 that's above your own $1m line.

This shrinks the group of properties hit by this tax quite a bit. It goes from "many houses in Auckland" to "really quite lavish houses in Auckland, whose owners have paid off their mortgage." And like with rates it allows for a bit of flexibility if your income is low but your paper wealth is high - allowing a deferral of payment until sale that would stop the tax collector prosecuting a retiree with no cash but a big property.

It also introduces problems for the policy. If someone's partner suddenly dies it would suddenly increase their tax burden. And it isn't clear what would happen to stop people just putting their kids of the title of their home, spreading the wealth around a family but and avoiding the tax. Actually administering this system so that the richest don't avoid it would require a lot of investment at Inland Revenue, especially as they would need to create a whole new tool to value people's businesses, which aren't exempt from this tax. Capital flight - rich people taking their money elsewhere - could be quite an issue.

At this point you might ask why the Greens didn't stick with a CGT, as at least the concept of taxing a sale of a property is fairly well understood, and not impossible to administer. There are a few reasons to avoid a CGT for the Greens.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Many family homes will be essentially exempted.

For one: CGTs are hard to plan for, and thus hard to really spend the money from. You never know when someone is going to decide to sell a property, so you can't write into government budgets the planned amount of revenue you might gain. Since the wealth tax would be applied every year you don't have that problem.

Secondly, Jacinda Ardern has ruled out a CGT ever happening while she is leader of the Labour Party. This means that the Greens would be well and truly living in a fantasy land if they campaigned on it.

Which isn't to say that Labour will be over the moon about this policy. While some in the party certainly want to do something about wealth inequality, Labour MPs do not want to fight an election talking about tax, even if it only applies to a small proportion of Kiwis. (Much like Americans, many Kiwis think of themselves as temporarily embarrassed millionaires.) National will want to talk about this tax as much as possible.

Yet Labour will probably need the support of the Green Party to return to power.

This is where the other tax proposal the Greens made today might fit in as a bit of a backstop. Taxing income remains easy, and the Greens have proposed two new tax rates for income earned over $100,000 and over $150,000. This would raise far less money than the wealth tax however - nowhere near enough to pay for that guaranteed income policy. But at least it doesn't take almost 1000 words to explain.