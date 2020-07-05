Court martial of NZDF Commanding Officer was a whitewash, troops claim

Allegations of inappropriate relationships, heavy drinking and bullying by a Defence Force Commanding Officer were left out of a court-martial that convicted and demoted him for other behaviour. A Stuff investigation has uncovered allegations made against Lieutenant Colonel Justin Putze's oversight of a 2017 Sinai deployment that saw the return of a ‘fractured contingent’. Alison Mau reports.

When he arrived home from a year in the Sinai, Lieutenant Colonel Justin Putze told Stuff the deployment had been “a fantastic experience.”

But the Commanding Officer of New Zealand’s peacekeeping effort appears to have lost the respect of his troops from the very start, according to defence force personnel who served under him in the Sinai.

Three members of the New Zealand contingent of the multinational force, who shipped out to the Middle East in April 2017, have spoken on condition of anonymity. They say they’re astonished the reports they made to Military Police regarding what they saw as Putze’s inappropriate behaviour were excluded from court martial proceedings against Putze.

READ MORE:

* Lieutenant Colonel Justin Putze stripped of his rank for sleeping with a subordinate

* Lieutenant Colonel Justin Putze found guilty of relationship with subordinate

* Lieutenant Colonel now engaged to woman he denies having a relationship with

* Court martial for alleged sexual relationship between senior officer and captain



They believe Putze’s behaviour, and the lack of accountability that followed, makes a mockery of Operation Respect, the NZDF’s much-touted anti-harassment programme, and its anti-bullying programmes.

Stuff put questions to Putze through his lawyer who later declined to comment.

Putze’s court martial found he had slept with a subordinate, Carolyn Coppola, during the second half of the deployment in 2017/2018, and then lied to superiors about it. In court Putze claimed it was a “one night stand.” The pair is engaged.

Putze was convicted on four charges and demoted to Major but avoided being expelled from the Army. But none of the allegations of heavy drinking, encouraging a drinking culture, favouritism, bullying and at least two other inappropriate relationships within the first six months’ deployment that had been levelled at Putze, resulted in charges at the Trentham trial.

Concerns were voiced early on, sources say, when a meeting was called between a group of NCOs and the Sgt Major at South Camp near the city of Sharm El Sheikh, just weeks into the first rotation of troops in May 2017. At the meeting, the inappropriate relationship between Lt Col. Putze and a junior subordinate was raised.

All three service people interviewed by Stuff claim they were subsequently bullied into silence by Putze and other officers, for speaking up. The treatment has left them disillusioned and in one case, needing counselling.

“In my whole career, Putze was the first commanding officer I didn’t trust and didn’t respect,” one serviceperson said.

Once they’d left the Middle East, the three were part of a group of servicemen and women who finally blew the whistle on Putze. They claim they spoke to medical staff in compulsory ‘psych’ debriefs, and later to military police, about two of Putze’s relationships, as well as his heavy drinking, and visits to strip clubs.

Documents seen by Stuff confirm the service people were interviewed by Military Police in late 2017 – and in between January and March 2018 were asked for photographic evidence to support their claims. They say MPs told them an investigation was underway.

One said she was “shocked” to find none of the information they’d given about Putze’s behaviour in the first half of 2017 was included in the court martial proceedings at Trentham almost three years later, and that they had not been contacted by NZDF prosecutors.

The NZDF confirmed it knew of the allegations by the end of 2017, but that it had not led to disciplinary action because of a “lack of evidence”.

It acknowledged there had been issues with alcohol, “fraternisation”, discriminination, harassment and bullying, and the group had become “a fractured contingent”. Measures including welfare checks and a diversity officer had been put in place for the second 2017 rotation, it said.

What happened at South Camp

Unlike other deployments in the region, South Camp was not a completely dry posting, with “a couple of beers” tolerated – but heavy drinking was banned.

Despite the rules, Stuff’s sources claim their Commanding Officer, Putze, encouraged heavy drinking, and that they saw him “wasted” on multiple occasions.

They alleged he visited strip clubs in Israel with junior staff, and developed “inappropriate” relationships, first with a Corporal – a much-junior contingent member – and then with a senior officer from another country.

They claim the behaviour was affecting morale and was common knowledge among the 28 New Zealanders, and had even become a source of gossip for other nations’ forces in the region.

The rot began in pre-deployment training, they told Stuff, when the Lt. Colonel’s behaviour changed towards a junior subordinate while the group was training for “conduct after capture”.

“We deployed, and he was making inappropriate comments towards her while we were doing physical training,” one source said. “He was infatuated with her.”

The woman described regularly observing “couple behaviour” between Putze and the young woman, and said Putze had sent pictures of them together to the contingent’s social media account.

“The rules say you’re not allowed to show any public affection. You just don’t cross that line.”

Another source described the relationship as “very unusual for an officer of his level.”

Not-For-Syndication Lieutenant Colonel Putze pictured after the return of troops from Iraq.

The forbidden excursion to “Old Sharm”

Multi-force Observer rules in the Sinai included a curfew and a number of “no-go” areas, but approximately a month after the contingent arrived the junior woman alleged to be in an inappropriate relationship with Putze planned an excursion with a group of about half a dozen others.

The trip was said to be a “Bedouin dinner” which included a camel safari. The group left the camp’s “safe zone”, despite being expressly forbidden to do so.

When they were caught, Putze conducted an investigation and summary trial of those involved, which Stuff’s sources described as lacklustre and inadequate.

Although the others who had left the camp against orders were tried in front of the company as a whole, the young woman who organised the outing was allegedly given a private summary trial by Putze.

“Her punishment was that she wasn’t allowed to go to the snack store for two weeks,” the source said.

Bullied for speaking up

Concerned about the effects on morale in the contingent, several went to their superiors.

“We had to say something, it was our duty – but we were roundly ignored, and then singled out in public and in private,” says one, who described themselves as one of the main victims of the bullying that ensued.

“When you’re overseas working as a team, and trust and respect is a huge part ...it just starts to erode that. While you can still do the job, you cease to function as an effective team.”

The source felt forced to stay silent for the rest of the deployment, but was one of the contingent who reported to medical officers once they left the Sinai.

Another who reported during their “psych” debrief in Dubai, was asked if they were “OK to go back to work,” and told the medical officer they were stressed.

The serviceperson later gave an interview to Military Police from the Serious Investigation Force, who then emailed in March 2018 asking for dates and photographs.

The evidence was sent, but the source claims they “heard nothing after that”.

Another was interviewed by MPs in January 2018, and in a March email was told investigations were ongoing and reports would be drafted. Despite making repeated enquiries throughout 2018, the senior contingent member heard nothing more.

The episode was indicative of a wider problem, they claim.

“He (Putze) is one of many whose poor behaviour and leadership is swept under the carpet, and that’s why our Defence Force is in the state that it is.”

Stuff asked the NZDF if it had been made aware of Putze’s behaviour in the first rotation, and if so, when.

Chief of Staff HQNZDF Air Commodore AJ Woods said it had received “allegations of that nature” in late 2017.

“There was, however, insufficient evidence to proceed with any disciplinary action relating to the first rotation,” Woods said.

But a senior member of the Sinai contingent disputes that, insisting at least six people had given similar evidence to Military Police, once back on home soil. The serviceperson claims they were then told by MPs a report which recommended Putze should “come under service discipline” for his actions, was sent to HQ Joint Forces.

When the contingent member followed up some time later, MPs couldn’t explain why the report had not been used by prosecutors at the court martial.

“How many witnesses saying the same thing would be considered sufficient? What then qualifies as sufficient evidence, given (they) acknowledge both photographic (evidence) and interviews were conducted for the first rotation?” the serviceperson asked.

Air Commodore Woods would not answer questions about post-deployment “psych” debriefs, citing confidentiality. He said a summary report based on “themes” emerging from the debriefs, showed “significant leadership concerns” had been raised.

The group had “finished their tour as a fractured contingent”, and the report noted issues with “alcohol and franternisation” and said the contingent had experienced “relatively high prevalence of discrimination, harassment and bullying (DHB) from other NZDF personnel.”

Measures including the appointment of a dedicated Diversity and Inclusion contact person during deployment, and a mid-deployment welfare check, were suggested. Woods said these were put in place during the second rotation of the deployment.

He said the NZDF was “not aware of any complaints regarding any Service member’s career being negatively affected by their decision to raise any concerns” about Putze’s behaviour.

“Were such a situation to arise, all military personnel have the right to submit a complaint under Section 49 of the Defence Act.”

But sources say at least three servicepeople’s careers were badly damaged by their decision to speak out, and the NZDF was relying on the fact that those complaints were verbal, rather than “formal.”

“We all complained. Are any complaints made verbally to .. superiors not investigated or acted on in any way, or escalated to a higher rank if they aren't able to deal with it?”