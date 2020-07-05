Actually, I think my timing might be perfect: Paula Bennett talks politics, and what comes next

Paula Bennett is standing on a window sill in her parliamentary office, framed by a rather glorious gothic arched window. She stretches her arms out wide to demonstrate how it could be repurposed as a nightclub stage before launching into a lively discussion about her love of Karaoke, monopolising an audience, and the valedictory party to beat all valedictory parties.

This is the sort of Westie chutzpah that first endeared Bennett to the National Party all those years ago when she entered Parliament in 2005.

It may also be part of the reason she became one of National’s most vilified figures on the left.

Alongside Judith Collins, Bennett is one of the few instantly recognisable faces of the National Party.

So it is easy to forget that when she first entered Parliament 15 years ago, the 36 year old solo mum from West Auckland wasn’t so much a breath of fresh air as a hurricane-force wind of change.

Phil Reid/Stuff Bennett in the House

With her westie credentials, unabashed love of leopard skin, and teetering high heels, Bennett seemed to have little in common with the party of farmers, blue rinse matrons and old money.

Yet the party couldn’t get enough of her in those early days; it embraced her, leopard skin and all. Bennett raced up the ranks under the mentorship of John Key, who saw in her one of the solution’s to National’s “woman” problem.

The higher she rose, however, the more polarising she became.

Bennett has her own theories on why that was: “There was that view of me as a traitor to my class….people think ‘you were a 17 year old solo mum that did it hard and you've turned into a heartless tory that's only out for the rich’. So there was that view that I’d turned my back on my past.”

LAWRFENCE SMITH/Stuff National MP Paula Bennett announces her retirement from politics ahead of September's election.

Sometimes, it was almost physical. Bennett remembers entering a packed room once where she was due to share a stage with former Maori Party co-leader Pita Sharples, who also happened to be a neighbour and good friend.

It wasn’t a friendly crowd and Sharples watched as she gingerly made her way to the front.

“I just never forget Pita audibly exhaling and he says: ‘oh sweetheart my heart is hurting; I can palpably feel the hate for you in this room’.

“And you could….you could feel it in the air and I've had quite a few examples of that..it's like a pulse.”

PHIL REID/Stuff Bennett and Prime Minister John Key; he was behind her rapid rise in politics.

The drive to bring Bennett down led to some of her biggest lows in politics; her opponents tried to dig up dirt, and she was dogged by rumours - a swirling ugly cloud that she could never fight because that would only give the smear's oxygen.

She was also carrying a huge load as one of the inner circle of Key’s senior ministers.

There were times she had to tell her husband: “I’m all full”, Bennett says.

“I’d say to him ‘I’m full up. The only way I can get a bit more space in my head and my body is actually just withdrawing from it all for a couple of days’.”

That was when she would head for the water. “Kayaking, swimming, the beach - that just completely grounds me.”

“It’s one of the very few places where I feel really calm; because I don't normally do calm. I like a bit of chaos.”

But despite everything she’s never stopped finding joy in being a politician: “When people go ‘I'd never do your job because of how awful it is’ - actually, I see the best in New Zealanders.

“Nearly every day….I get a random stranger go out of their way to walk up to me in the street and say ‘I want to let you know I’m very grateful for what you do’.

“So at some point you decide do you want to listen to the one negative person, or 50 positive people?.’

The leadership change was a signal to move on, however – and Bennett admits there was initially a lot of fear about leaving what she knew, politics, for her next move into the business world.

“At first my apprehension was - we are post covid, businesses are going through such major changes the economy has by no means taken the brunt of it, and I'm going to go out there and say ‘I want a job please.’

“And then I felt like, with all due respect, they've probably never needed someone like me more; I think differently to a lot of people, I also know how to execute. This is the time for original thinking, but also the ability to carry it through.”

“Initially I thought plenty of ex-ministers have thought they're going to walk out and it's all going to go well for them and then I thought - well I am different than anyone else.

‘In some respects I think my timing might be perfect…”