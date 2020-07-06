Waitlist for public housing hits new record as Coronavirus economic crash bites

Christchurch social housing advocate Stephen McPaike lives in one of 1219 existing council-owned units that have had a heat pump installed so far this year. (First published in May.)

The waitlist for public housing hit a new record in May, with close to 18,000 eligible households waiting for a state or community home.

Of the 17,982 households waiting over 16,000 were “Priority A” – meaning they had been identified as being in urgent need.

The waitlist has ballooned in recent years, trebling from the 5844 households on the waitlist when the current Government was elected in September 2017.

While the Government has built a significant amount of new state homes, with almost 2500 more public housing places made available in the last year, it has not kept up with an explosion of demand.

Just over 2000 households added themselves to the waitlist in May, while just 517 were housed.

The median time to house grew to 155 days in May, up from 130 the month prior.

Grants for emergency motel-stays increased dramatically in May to 6283, up from 5091 the month prior.

Unemployment spiked over that period as a result of the Coronavirus economic crash, which likely increased the demand for public and emergency housing.

Actual rough sleeping was essentially eliminated during the Covid-19 lockdown as much more emergency housing was brought online.

Getty-Images Public housing minister Kris Faafoi has been asked for comment.

In the past, Faafoi has defended the growth in the waitlist as a result of his Government's more welcoming stance to applicants.

He has also blamed the National Party’s decision to sell or convert state homes while in power, resulting in a net reduction of state house numbers when he arrived in Government.

National Party housing spokeswoman Nicola Willis said the numbers were an “indictment” on the Government.

“These figures are an indictment on the Government and prove its complete failure to deliver on housing,” Willis said.

“More people are on State-house waiting lists because Labour has failed to ensure New Zealand has the supply of new houses needed to keep up with growing demand.”

Willis said the Government was too focused on Government-led housing development, and if elected National would remove constraints on the private sector – principally the Resource Manageent Act (RMA).

“National will increase housing supply by repealing and replacing the RMA, making it easier for developers to bring new housing to market and working with community housing providers to increase the number of new houses,” Willis said.

As of the end of March the Government had built 3062 new state homes in its term, and provided just over 500 new community housing places.

National build 2670 state houses over its nine years in power and sold 2728. Many of these houses became community housing places however.