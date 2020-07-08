Coronavirus: How the Hamish Walker Covid-19 leak saga played out

ANALYSIS: Over the past 24 hours, a story about a leak of patient information has exploded into crisis for the National Party.

Now the MP at the centre of the story has announced he will stand down at the September election, after his leader Todd Muller threatened to have the party deselect him.

But the story of the leak began last Thursday. Here’s how it got to the controversy yesterday.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Hamish Walker has admitted to passing the information to journalists and will stand down at the election. (File photo.)

THURSDAY – LEAK OCCURS AS DEFENCE

On Thursday afternoon, Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker came under pressure over a press release sent to southern media outlets responding to the news that the Government were looking to use hotels in the area for managed isolation and quarantining of returning Kiwis.

Walker said that “up to 11,000” people were “possibly heading for Dunedin, Invercargill and Queenstown from India, Pakistan and Korea”.

Housing Minister Megan Woods, who is in charge of managed isolation, said this statement was outrageous and racist. Currently only New Zealand citizens or permanent residents are allowed into the country at all.

Walker issued a public response defending the comments, saying he had information from a “source” that proved his claim. That source was not Boag.

But soon after his public statement on Thursday night, Walker also sent a spreadsheet containing the names and quarantining locations of the 18 active Covid-19 patients at the time to Stuff, on condition that the information not be attributed to him, as proof of the country of origin of those coming to New Zealand. This information was also sent to other media outlets.

Stuff did not make use of the information.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Hamish Walker was under fire over accusations of racism in a press release.

SATURDAY – LEAK REVEALED

On Saturday morning, the Weekend Herald revealed the existence of the leak itself, not naming the source of the information.

”The massive breach of privacy contains the details of 18 confirmed cases, ranging from a 30-year-old woman in Auckland to a 70-year-old man in Canterbury,” the story read.

The Government and Opposition immediately responded.

New Health Minister Chris Hipkins said it was unacceptable and “potentially criminal” and, in his role as State Services Minister, said he would be commissioning an inquiry into the leak.

National health spokesman Michael Woodhouse issued a press release that said the leak “just goes to prove that this Government is not fit to manage the Covid-19 recovery” and said it was “unconscionable and unacceptable that those suffering from the incredibly dangerous virus now have to suffer further with their private details being leaked”.

Muller told RNZ it was “a reminder these guys can’t manage important things well”.

“Is it a deliberate leak or is it accidental? It doesn't really matter at a level ... it’s loose, it’s shabby and it’s a reminder these guys can’t manage important things well.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff Todd Muller says he was told of Walker’s involvement on Monday.

MONDAY – INQUIRY LAUNCHED, MULLER TOLD

On Monday, Hipkins announced the State Services Commissioner had appointed QC Michael Heron to lead the inquiry, which would have power under the Inquiries Act to compel the release of documents, issue summons for witnesses, and question parties under oath.

This was a big hammer.

Muller revealed in media interviews on Wednesday morning that Walker told him of his involvement with the leak on Monday, but said he didn’t issue an immediate statement as Walker involved his lawyers, and Muller was seeking his own legal advice.

It’s understood the legal letter sent to Muller argued that Walker had not committed a crime and revealing his involvement in the leak would constitute a breach of his privacy. Muller sought his own legal advice on this matter and came to a different conclusion.

Stuff Hamish Walker and Michelle Boag.

TUESDAY – ALL IS REVEALED

On Tuesday evening, Walker issued a statement to media admitting to passing on the information to media and apologising for doing so.

He said he had the information from a “source” and he passed it on to reveal flaws in Government data security.

This was followed by a statement from Muller as leader saying he had stripped Walker of his portfolios for this “error of judgment” – but holding back from any further criticism. Muller said he would not be commenting further during the inquiry.

Just minutes after that, former National Party president Michelle Boag, who remains very involved in the party, admitted to passing on the information to Walker in the first place.

Boag said she had got the information in her role as the acting chief executive of the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust, although said it had been sent to her personal email. She resigned from her role as acting chief executive, apologised, and said she would co-operate with the inquiry.

She declined to comment on why she had sent the information to Walker, when asked by Stuff.

Later that evening, Hipkins gave a press conference where he said the matter had the “ring of dirty politics around it” and said the inquiry would go ahead to establish the full chain of events.

The Government has said the helicopter trust is a trusted partner that needed to know the identity of Covid-19 patients in case they had to transport them.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Todd Muller said Walker should resign.

WEDNESDAY – WALKER RESIGNS

On his round of morning media interviews on Wednesday, Muller significantly stepped up his criticism of Walker, despite his statement the night before that he would not comment further.

He told TVNZ he was “outraged” over the “fundamentally appalling error” and there would be consequences for Walker.

Muller said he was writing to the National Party board, asking it to strip Walker of his candidacy in his seat at the election in September.

But before they had a chance to meet Walker announced that he would resign at the election.

As he is stepping down at the election instead of immediately, Walker will be eligible for a futher three months of pay in September, as are all MPs who lose their jobs at elections.

The National Party will select a new candidate for the seat, who is extemely likely to win the deep-blue electorate.

Boag herself has also stepped down from two roles she had within deputy leader Nikki Kaye’s electorate and campaign committees.