Covid-19 leak: National MP Hamish Walker paying 'ultimate price' over privacy breach, Todd Muller says

He admitted last night that he was the person who leaked confidential Covid-19 patient information to the media.

National leader Todd Muller said his MP Hamish Walker is paying “the ultimate price” for his involvement in the leaking of Covid-19 patient information to media.

Walker announced he will leave politics over his involvement in a leak of Covid-19 patient information to media.

But he will remain in Parliament until the September election.

Muller said Walker had “gone behind his back” with the leak in a press conference on Wednesday.

Walker admitted on Tuesday to passing on leaked information to media on Tuesday soon after an inquiry was launched into the leak.

He received the information on the active Covid-19 patients from former party president Michelle Boag, who said she had received the information in her role as the acting chief executive of the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust. (The Trust itself has refuted this claim.)

Walker announced that he would not stand in a brief statement.

“Today I am announcing that I will not be standing for re-election for the Southland electorate at the upcoming 2020 election,” Walker said.

“I wish to thank the people of Clutha-Southland who I have loved meeting, assisting and representing over the past two and a half years.

“I sincerely apologise for my actions.”

David White/Stuff Former National Party president Michelle Boag has admitted to being the source of the leak.

After a softer statement on Tuesday night, party leader Todd Muller said on Wednesday that morning Walker had made an “appalling mistake” and said he would write to the board about deselecting him as a candidate.

Muller accepted Walker’s resignation in a statement.

“Rachel Bird, the National Party’s Southern Regional Chair, has received a letter from Hamish confirming he will withdraw as the National Party candidate for Southland,” Muller said.

“There was a clear breach of trust, which goes against the values National holds as a party.

“The National Party Board will still meet today to discuss the selection of a new candidate.”

Muller said he was told about Walker’s involvement on Monday but was not able to issue a statement until Tuesday because he needed to check his legal position.

Stuff understands Walker’s lawyer argued that revealing Walker’s involvement would breach his privacy.

Walker’s seat, soon to be named “Southland”, is an extremely safe seat for the National Party, meaning whoever wins the nomination is likely to win the seat.

Walker himself was nominated at the last minute before the 2017 election after the previous holder of the seat, Todd Barclay, announced he would not be standing, following accusations that he criminally recorded the phone conversations of his staff.

National Party president Peter Goodfellow apologised on behalf of the party’s board.

“On behalf of the National Party board of directors, I would like to apologise for any distress caused to the individuals concerned as a result of the actions of one of our members of Parliament,” Goodfellow said.

Boag has apologised and resigned from roles she had in Nikki Kaye’s Auckland Central electorate and campaign team, as well as her role as acting chief executive of the Trust.

She said she did not intend for Walker to pass on the information to media, but has refused to comment on why she gave it to Walker in the first place.

Walker gave the information to media outlets on condition of anonymity as a defence after he was accused of racism for a press release where he said people from “India, Pakistan, and Korea” would be quarantining in the South Island.

Only New Zealand citizens, residents or people with special exemptions can enter the country right now.