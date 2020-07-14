Todd Muller resigns as leader of the National Party

Todd Muller took over the National leadership from Simon Bridges in May 2020. (Video originally published July, 2020.)

Todd Muller has resigned as leader of the National Party.

Muller announced early on Tuesday morning that he was resigning from the leadership of the party, effective immediately. The party’s MPs will hold a caucus meeting to possibly vote on a new leader in Wellington on Tuesday evening.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Todd Muller has resigned as the leader of the National Party. (File photo)

“It has become clear to me that I am not the best person to be leader of the Opposition and leader of the New Zealand National Party at this critical time for New Zealand,” Muller said in a statement.

“The role has taken a heavy toll on me personally, and on my family, and this has become untenable from a health perspective.”

The resignation has come as a shock to the National Party. Stuff understands Muller only shared his intention to resign late on Monday, and MPs were made aware on Tuesday morning. His staff told reporters he would not take interviews on Monday due to having a stomach bug.

It is understood that the “health perspective” in the statement refers to mental health issues, with some sources describing it as a “breakdown”. He is understood to not have attended the caucus call announcing his resignation this morning.

Muller took over the leadership from former leader Simon Bridges on May 22, and leaves the position with 67 days until the 2020 election.

The party has in the past week been embroiled in controversy after National Party MP Hamish Walker and former party president Michelle Boag leaked the private details of Covid-19 patients.

Chris Skelton National Party leader Todd Muller talks economic recovery at a function held at Rydges Hotel, Christchurch.

“I intend to take some time out of the spotlight to spend with family and restore my energy before reconnecting with my community,” Muller said in the statement.

“I look forward to continuing to serve as a loyal member of the National Party team and Member of Parliament for Bay of Plenty.

“I will not be making any further comment. Please respect the privacy of my family and me.”

Muller would not be interviewed on his resignation, a National Party spokeswoman confirmed.

National MPs were holding an emergency caucus meeting over teleconference on Tuesday morning, as Muller announced his resignation, to decide how they will vote on a new leader, the spokeswoman said.

The caucus meeting in Wellington will be held late on Tuesday evening. Deputy leader Nikki Kaye will be acting leader of the party in the meantime.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she had passed on her best wishes to Muller and his family.

“I have just heard the news about the resignation of Mr Muller as leader of the National Party. No matter what side you’re sitting, politics is a difficult place,” she said in a statement.

NZ First leader Winston Peters said he acknowledged “the heavy price of trying to lead the National Party”.

“One’s sympathy goes out to Todd Muller and his family. Todd is a good man – unlike most of his colleagues, he does have commercial experience – and he will bounce back.

“Leading a divided and incompetent caucus would have tested even the best leader ... Todd never had a chance given the fault lines of ambition, personality, and ideology that run deep through the National Party caucus.”

Peters said the “instability” of the National Party placed it “out of the running” for the upcoming election.

Muller claimed the leadership in a coup in May, after the party plummeted in the polls to its worst ever level. Muller emailed his colleagues on a Wednesday afternoon to formally challenge Bridges’ leadership, saying it could not win the election under him.

“It is essential that National wins this election,” Muller wrote in the email.

“I share the view of the majority of my colleagues that this is not possible under the current leadership.”