Todd Muller resignation: Nikki Kaye says her thoughts are with ex-National leader

Acting opposition leader Nikki Kaye speaks for the first time after Todd Muller's resignation as party leader.

Nikki Kaye says her thoughts are with Todd Muller and his family after his shock resignation as National Party leader.

She spoke to Stuff outside her Auckland home on Tuesday, in her first comments since taking over as acting Opposition leader that morning, as she headed to the airport to depart for an emergency caucus meeting in Wellington.

Kaye expressed sympathy for her former leadership partner following his resignation after just 53 days in the job.

“Our thoughts are with Todd and Michelle and his family as they deal with this difficult time.”

She would not be drawn on whether she would continue as a senior leader in the party.

“I think what’s important is we let the National Party caucus work that through.”

Nor would she confirm or deny whether she had ambitions to lead the party into the next election.

“I think the caucus needs to work through a process tonight.”

Kaye, the MP for Auckland Central, was Muller's deputy following a coup against former leader Simon Bridges, and took over as acting leader after his resignation.

Chris Mckeen/Stuff Nikki Kaye makes her first public comments as acting opposition leader following the shock resignation of Todd Muller.

She spent her first hours in that role inside her Ponsonby home.

People walking past Kaye’s home expressed sympathy for her plight. One woman walking her dog suggested Kaye should have been top of the ticket, rather than Muller.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Todd Muller has resigned as the leader of the National Party. (File photo)

The National Party will hold an emergency caucus meeting on Tuesday evening.

Muller made the announcement early on Tuesday, continuing a horror week for the party following revelations Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker leaked Covid-19 patient details to media, details supplied by National fixer Michelle Boag.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern earlier expressed her best wishes to Muller following his departure.