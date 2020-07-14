Judith Collins, the new leader of National Party, promises to 'crush' the Government

New National Party leader Judith Collins is hoping the National Party can "collectively crush" the government in September's election.

Collins was elected leader in an emergency caucus meeting held in Wellington on Tuesday evening after the shock resignation of leader Todd Muller that morning, just 53 days after he ousted Simon Bridges in a coup.

Ilam MP Gerry Brownlee was elected as her deputy, replacing Nikki Kaye and defeating Paul Goldsmith for the run.

Collins promised to take the fight to the Government, saying she would not let Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern get away with any “nonsense”.

“I am hoping that the National Party can crush the other lot when it comes to September 19,” Collins said.

Asked how she could unify a caucus that had lost two leaders in two months, she said the party would unify around beating the Government.

“It’s really important that we have a common goal. And the common goal is to get rid of the current Government and put in a far better Government.”

She said her party would work to be positive but also to “take back our country from the current lot.”

She would not confirm if Brownlee was her preferred deputy or whether anyone else ran against her during the two-hour caucus meeting. Stuff understands that Rodney MP Mark Mitchell ran against her, and Goldsmith ran for deputy.

Muller resigned following a brutal week of criticism over his handling of the leak of Covid-19 patient details to National backbencher Hamish Walker and health spokesman Michael Woodhouse.

Muller has not been seen by media in days and it’s understood mental health concerns are involved in his resignation.

This was Collins’ third official run at the leadership. She stood as a candidate after John Key stood down in 2016 and Bill English’s resignation in early 2018. During Bridges’ tenure she was widely discussed as his heir apparent, but ruled out a run during the coup d’etat in May.

Collins held several ministerial roles in the last National government and is one of the party’s longest serving MPs, having been elected in 2002.

She stood down from Cabinet and was stripped of her honourable title by Key after leaked emails from attack blogger Cameron Slater suggested she supported a smear campaign against one of her public servants. An inquiry later cleared her of wrongdoing and she was reinstated to Cabinet.

In her first press conference as leader Collins said the difference between Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her was “experience and toughness.”

“Jacinda Ardern is not someone you should ever underestimate.”

MULLER: HEALTH REASONS

Muller’s shock resignation took the form of a press statement on Tuesday morning, ending the shortest stint of any National leader in history.

Stuff understands most of the caucus found out about the resignation then, with a few key figures learning the night before.

Muller had cancelled an appearance at a regional conference over the weekend and declined interview requests on Sunday and Monday, with his staff citing illness on Monday.

It’s understood Muller did not attend an emergency conference call caucus meeting on Tuesday morning.

In his statement, Muller said the role had taken a “heavy toll on me personally” and “has become untenable from a health perspective.”

“It has become clear to me that I am not the best person to be Leader of the Opposition and Leader of the New Zealand National Party at this critical time for New Zealand,” Muller said.

Kiwis head to the polls in just 67 days.