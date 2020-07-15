National
Live: Judith Collins drops Michael Woodhouse as health spokesman, promotes Shane Reti
15:49, Jul 15 2020
National leader Judith Collins has stripped Michael Woodhouse of the health portfolio over his part in the Covid-19 patient info leak.
New National leader Judith Collins is speaking at Parliament.
Andrew Gorrie/Stuff
National’s first meeting after being sworn in earlier in the day. Pictured: Gerry Brownlee and Judith Collins.
