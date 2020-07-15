Covid-19 leak: Judith Collins drops Michael Woodhouse from health role, replacing him with Shane Reti

National leader Judith Collins has stripped Michael Woodhouse of the health portfolio over his part in the Covid-19 patient info leak.

On her first full day as leader, Collins replaced Woodhouse in the role with Shane Reti, who she also promoted to the front bench.

Woodhouse was leaked similar Covid-19 personal patient information to fellow MP Hamish Walker by Michelle Boag, the former National Party president. Walker is stepping down from the election in disgrace after he passed on that information to media.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff National's new leader of the opposition Judith Collins has reshuffled the health role.

Woodhouse says he did not use the information and eventually deleted the emails once Walker stood down, but did criticise the leak to media when it was publicly unclear where it had come from.

Collins took over the National Party leadership after the shock resignation of Todd Muller on Tuesday morning, following a brutal week of criticism over the leaks.

It’s understood she was unhappy with how the leak saga played out.

Rosa Woods National’s health spokesman Michael Woodhouse has been moved to two new portfolios.

Collins said Woodhouse should have told Boag not to send him any more emails with personal health information after receiving the first leak in June, and then should have advised the Health Minister of the leak.

“It would have been better if he had advised the minister of health straight away,” Collins said.

She has given Woodhouse the Pike River Recovery and Regional Economic Recovery portfolios.

“He is getting two new portfolios.”

Collins said as a former medical doctor Reti was well-placed to take on the health role.

A proper reshuffle is expected on Thursday.

At her first press conference as leader Collins indicated Woodhouse’s job may not be safe.

“We’re going to be discussing all sorts of things around that,” Collins said.

“I thought the whole thing was really sad,” she said of the saga.

STUFF New National Party leader Judith Collins is hoping the National Party can "collectively crush" the government in September's election.

“The 18 people whose health information was put out there – that was just awful that that happened.”

On RNZ the next morning Collins was more direct, saying she wanted to see “all the facts” before making a call on whether or not to keep Woodhouse in the position.

She said whether Woodhouse stayed in the health role was “a very good question” and one she would answer once “having a look at all the facts” and talking to Woodhouse.

“I’ll be talking to Michael today and then we will make a call on that,” Collins said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Dr Shane Reti is the new National health spokesperson.

Thus far she had only seen how the matter had played out in public and it had made her uncomfortable, Collins said.

“I’m absolutely not at all comfortable with it... I’m taking this very seriously.”

“Let me look at the facts first, we’ll discuss that, we’ll see what happens today.”

Woodhouse has been asked for comment.