National's Amy Adams announces departure from politics

The major opposition party’s week continues to be dramatic, with two senior MPs leaving.

Senior National MP Amy Adams has announced she will resign from Parliament at the election.

Adams’ resignation comes as former deputy leader Nikki Kaye announced her departure on Thursday morning, following the shock resignation of leader Todd Muller on Tuesday. Both Adams and Kaye were close allies of Muller.

New leader Judith Collins is expected to announce a caucus reshuffle on Thursday morning. Stuff understands many within the party blame Kaye and to a lesser extent Adams for Muller’s chaotic spell as leader.

Adams is the MP for Selwyn, but when Muller claimed the leadership of the National Party in May she cancelled a planned retirement to take the portfolio of spokeswoman for Covid-19 recovery.

Adams told Stuff Collins offered her a “senior role” in a respectful manner, but not the Covid-19 role she had under Muller – so she had decided to go back to her original decision and step down at the election.

“It was a very respectful offer and discussion,” Adams said.

“I would have been happy to stay on if that was what the team needed. It’s different team and they have different needs.”

Adams said she was “very sad” about the way the last few weeks had played our for Muller and his family.

She had no regrets about any of her personal actions over the last few months.

“You can only control your own actions,” Adams said.

Adams said Collins was a “very strong and effective leader” and she would be a strong prime minister.

She said supporters of her and Kaye – standardbearers of the liberal wing of the party – still had plenty of people to support in caucus.

“The team in National are still the most exceptionally talented people in politics,” Adams said.

“Nikki and I have had a wonderful run. But there are plenty more talented people in our caucus and our party.”

Collins, in statement, said she had thanked both Adams and Kaye for their contribution to politics and the National Party.

“Nikki and Amy have both made incredible contributions at very senior levels with consistent dedication to their work and to their constituencies.

“They are both highly skilled professionals who will continue to make a difference in their next careers.”

Adams first entered politics in 2008 and won the largest majority of any seat at the 2017 election.

During the last National government she was justice minister and social housing minister.

She was finance spokeswoman under leader Simon Bridges in Opposition, but stood down from that role when she first announced her retirement at the election in June of 2019.

Adams is one of many senior National MPs resigning at the election, most notably former deputy prime minister Paula Bennett and Kaye.

Fellow National MPs Anne Tolley, Nicky Wagner, Nathan Guy, Alastair Scott, Jian Yang, Hamish Walker, Maggie Barry, and Sarah Dowie have all announced their resignations.

Roughly a third of the National MPs elected at the last election have either departed or are about to leave.