Judith Collins keen to run candidates in the Māori seats, tear up the RMA, but not cut benefits

Judith Collins talks about outgoing MPs Nikki Kaye and Amy Adams as she announces her new front bench.

New National leader Judith Collins is exploring the possibility of running National candidates in the Māori electorates.

She has also promised to get rid of the Resource Management Act (RMA) as soon as she is elected, but not to cut benefits.

Speaking to Stuff just days into her leadership, and hours after the sudden departures of caucus heavyweights Nikki Kaye and Amy Adams, Collins spoke about policy in much more centrist terms than she has in the past.

Monique Ford/Stuff New National leader Judith Collins said her party would not cut benefits.

She recommitted herself to a promise made by her predecessor Todd Muller not to cut benefits if elected in September.

“New Zealanders are doing it tough. The last thing we need to do is make it tougher,” Collins said, noting she would happily make that promise without consulting finance spokesman Paul Goldsmith.

READ MORE:

* National leader Judith Collins' reshuffle puts Simon Bridges back on front bench

* National MP Nikki Kaye to quit politics at the election

* Judith Collins, the new leader of National Party, promises to 'crush' the Government



This is different stance than that taken by Collins when she was welfare spokeswoman in 2007, when she attacked what she described as a “sickness rort” within the sickness benefit.

This was not the only more centrist position for Collins: she also said she was comfortable with National’s support for the Zero Carbon Act, despite a history of attacking climate change policy.

Collins said she was interested in running candidates in the Māori seats, something National have traditionally not done due to a longstanding policy to remove them.

“I am not opposed to the Māori seats. The National Party has had a view for many years now that they should be done away with. But I just want people to feel that they all have opportunities for representation,” Collins said.

“I think it is important that, while the seats are there, it’s good for us to not only show that we want votes from people on the Māori roll, but it makes it easy for people to know that we want those votes.”

She said she would talk to party president Peter Goodfellow about whether it was too late for National to organise candidates to stand in the seats.

They would be unlikely to win in the seats – Labour generally dominate in them – but could boost the party vote somewhat.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Judith Collins soon after firing Michael Woodhouse from the health portfolio.

COLLINS: ‘I DIDN’T HAVE THE SUPPORT IN MAY’, CAN’T PROMISE SHE WON’T RING WINSTON

Collins did not run for leader in May, when Todd Muller performed a caucus coup to take over the leadership from Simon Bridges. This was despite two earlier attempts at the leadership.

Collins told Stuff she did not run because she did not believe she had the numbers – a situation that changed before Tuesday night.

“At that stage, I didn't think I had sufficient support in the caucus. I certainly do now,” Collins said.

“You've always got to wait for the right time with these things. I just love it.”

Much like Muller, she is unable to make the iron-clad promise – which Bridges made – to not work with NZ First or Winston Peters after the election.

Like Muller, she says the caucus decision to not work with NZ First stands, however.

“That is our caucus position. We haven’t changed it. I would like to hope that we won’t need to make that decision, because of other matters coming into play such as our polling being so good.”

Collins said she respected Peters as well as Jacinda Ardern.

“I have no personal animosity towards any party in Parliament or anyone in them.”

Monique Ford/Stuff Judith Collins speaks to the press gallery.

COLLINS: RMA GONE BY LUNCHTIME

Before ascending to the leadership, Collins promised that a National government would immediately repeal the RMA, New Zealand’s main environmental and planning law which many blame for slowing down housing development.

“I’m very clear. The RMA is going,” Collins said.

Collins has proposed splitting it into two laws: one that deals with the environment and another that deals with planning and development, with the two only intersecting “when they need to – that is what happens in every grown-up jurisdiction in the world”.

“We are going into an economic crisis. This is not the time to mess around with point-scoring issues about whether the RMA is a sacred document that can never be touched.

“It’s just ridiculous. We need to do better than that.”

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Collins with her caucus, shortly after she was announced as the new party leader.

‘FIRST AMONG EQUALS’

Collins has moved rapidly to change the party since taking over, firing Michael Woodhouse from the health role and offering Amy Adams a role that caused her to resign.

She said it was key not to become too dictatorial as leader however, as that was the downfall of her political hero Margaret Thatcher.

“You've got to stay just a bit humble. She really didn't listen at the end to her colleagues,” Collins said.

“It’s always first among equals, and leaders should remember that. Including me.”