Judith Collins looks to stabilise chaotic party in first reshuffle

ANALYSIS: New National leader Judith Collins promised a “minor” reshuffle following her ascension to leader early this week.

On Thursday she delivered something much more substantial, with a near-complete reordering of the party’s top 20.

Rankings and portfolios in Opposition might seem pretty unimportant: After all, none of these people are actually ministers.

But to the politicians themselves they matter a lot. MPs obsess over their rankings. And for the ones on the list, a few spots in the rankings can be the difference between another term in Parliament and “spending more time with their family.”

The news of the reshuffle this morning was naturally overshadowed by the fact that two high-profile members of Collin’s caucus were resigning: Nikki Kaye and Amy Adams. And the biggest news was announced a day early by Collins herself – Michael Woodhouse has lost the health portfolio over the leak saga.

Adams directly linked her news to the reshuffle, saying she had only “unretired” because Todd Muller had offered her the Covid-19 recovery role, while Collins offered her another senior portfolio. Kaye, who was deputy leader as recently as Monday, linked her departure more to the loss of the deputy title itself.

Despite this, Collins pulled off a reshuffle that will do a lot to bring down the serious tensions within her caucus.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF/Stuff National Party leader Judith Collins announces her first reshuffle.

Firstly she showed respect to the former leaders and gave them good spots within the top 10.

Simon Bridges is at four with foreign affairs and justice, while Todd Muller is at 8 with trade.

This is much cleaner than the mess that happened between Bridges and Muller. Bridges refused Muller’s original offer of justice, pushing for foreign affairs instead, but made it clear he wasn’t leaving Parliament. Eventually Muller caved and gave Bridges foreign affairs – but at the insultingly low ranking of 17. Collins is helped by the fact that she didn’t actively roll Muller, instead picking up the pieces when he stepped down of his own accord.

Kaye and Adams were both key Muller people, part of a “triangle of power” that some within the party blame for the debacle of the last two months. Their departure – pushed or not – means Collins was not in a vindictive mood. It left Collins with a bit of a hole however, as Kaye and Adams are standard-bearers of the socially liberal wing of the National Party. Collins has filled that hole by promoting or keeping in place two other Muller allies – Chris Bishop and Nicola Willis.

There is some rewarding of allies: Particularly David Bennett and first-term MP Harete Hipango, who moved up a whopping 18 places. And Mark Mitchell, who ran against Collins, moves down six spots, although many suggest this has more to do with work ethic than vindictiveness.

With so many senior MPs retiring most of the big portfolios are now in the hands of people who have never held a ministerial warrant, with Shane Reti holding health and Nicola Willis holding education. Giving housing and education to two MPs not on the front bench is a bit risky, but so is promoting those relatively inexperienced into the front bench at this point.

Collins has spent years building strong relationships with the backbench, particularly the evangelical Auckland wing. Those relationships ironically mean she doesn’t have to immediately reward all those who helped her – Simeon Brown may have got a promotion, but he hasn’t rocketed up.

Every reshuffle is a matter of compromise and Collins is shuffling up an increasingly slim deck. But she did a fairly even job with the cards she had.