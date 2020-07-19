Winston Peters takes aim at Labour and Greens in campaign launch speech

NZ First leader Winston Peters launches his party’s 2020 election campaign.

NZ First leader Winston Peters has taken aim at his governing partners Labour and the Greens in his opening campaign speech, saying his party was sick of “woke pixie dust.”

He also promised to limit immigration to 15,000 per year and obtain the immigration portfolio for NZ First if it was part of the next Government.

Peters used the speech to brag about stopping policies favoured by the two left-leaning parties NZ First is in Government with, saying he would continue to do so throughout the campaign.

"We've been an accelerator for great ideas and a handbrake for bad ones,” Peters said.

"New Zealanders need to know what's out there, and what they have been saved from."

Chris McKeen/Stuff Winston Peters at the launch.

He said NZ First had defended conservative social values and been halted the rise of “the nanny state.”

“We’ve used common-sense to hold Labour and the Greens to account. We’ve opposed woke pixie dust. We’ve defended socially conservative values, like the right to believe in God. We’ve focused on the wisdom of sound economics.”

The capital gains tax and Auckland light rail plan, both of which NZ First killed, came in for particular criticism.

“New Zealand First shut down Auckland light rail because sunlight and fiscal sense demanded it. If Aucklanders knew the cost and disruption of light rail, they’d be shocked with collective alarm,” Peter said.

Peters, who is also the deputy prime minister, had to postpone the original campaign launch due to a stint in hospital after food poisoning.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Wintson Peters speaks to media following the speech.

His party have been well-below five per cent in recent public polls, meaning it could leave Parliament at the next election – if it doesn’t manage to win a single electorate seat.

But Peters is adamant that the polls are wrong.

His party announced a universal family benefit policy earlier on Sunday, its first major election policy.

The policy would mean that all families with children under-16 would be paid an allowance, regardless of the family’s income.

Peters said his party would demand the immigration portfolio in “the next government” and limit immigration to 15,000 people per year.

The audience in Auckland were steadfast in their support for Peters.

Bill, Edith and Jim, said they’ve Winston Peters voters since the 1970s.

“We’ve known Winston for years,” Jim said, “he’s the one who gave us the gold card, no one else did.”

When asked whether they would consider voting for someone else they all replied no.

”He’s the one who got us the gold card, he cared about us,” Jim said.

Thomas Fale said he was attending today because he agreed with New Zealand First’s policies.

“They’re bringing us more manufacturing jobs,” Thomas Fale said.

“I will advocate for this party”.

NZ First are currently under scrutiny by the Serious Fraud Office over the party’s foundation.

The Electoral Commission found that donations to the foundation should have been declared as part of the party’s annual return but were not.

Details of the New Zealand First Foundation were uncovered in a Stuff investigation in November 2019, showing that it appeared to act as a slush fund for the party.

Peters and the foundation have denied any wrongdoing.