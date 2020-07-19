Coronavirus: Government considering charging returning Kiwis $3000 for quarantine stay, same fee as National proposed

Megan Woods says it’s "encouraging" that National supports charging returnees for their quarantine stay.

The Government is actively considering a scheme that would charge returning Kiwis $3000 for the cost of their two-week managed isolation or quarantine – the exact same fee proposed by the National Party.

Stuff understands a Government Cabinet paper, circulating prior to the National Party’s policy release on Sunday, also suggests charging returnees $3000 to defray the costs of their stay.

A National Party spokeswoman said their costs were based on those used in New South Wales, which are the exact same.

Megan Woods welcomed the National Party's statement on charging returnees.

Cabinet is due to discuss the proposed policy by the end of the month and looks set to accept it, with both Labour and NZ First professing support.

The news comes after a day where both Labour and National sought to harness a wave of voter frustration with the expensive isolation scheme, which several people have escaped from.

Each person entering New Zealand costs the taxpayer roughly $4000 on average. The Government have forecast the total cost of the scheme will be around half a billion dollars by the end of 2020.

Currently only New Zealand citizens or residents are allowed into the country, and they have to go through a two-week stay in managed isolation or quarantine, as well as Covid-19 tests at around day 3 and 12.

National announced on Sunday plans to charge Kiwis returning $3000 if elected, with a narrow provision for compassionate exemptions.

“National’s policy is about fairness. Many Kiwis have only one or two overseas holidays in their lives. National won’t expect taxpayers to pay for other Kiwis returning from high-paying careers or expensive holidays in Europe,” deputy leader Gerry Brownlee said.

Soon after the announcement the minister responsible for managed isolation Megan Woods confirmed Labour were also behind a charge – and welcomed National’s support.

“As I have been signalling for several weeks, we believe people returning to New Zealand should assist with the considerable expense of accommodating them in managed isolation facilities,” Megan Woods said.

“National’s stated commitment to a charging regime is a good sign there will be widespread parliamentary support for such a move.

“It is complex, but we are making good progress and we expect to make an announcement on this soon.”

The Government have been actively discussing such a policy for around a month, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying anyone leaving after lockdown should definitely be charged.

But until National’s announcement Woods had not explicitly endorsed charging other returnees.

National for its part was also against charging all returnees as recently as last week.

Under National’s proposed scheme the first adult in a group would cost $3000, while additional adults in the same group would cost $1000. Children three or over would cost $500 while infants would be free.

Cabinet is discussing managed isolation on Monday and will likely address the issue, but may not come to a final decision. Woods has promised it would be dealt with inside July – leaving just one more Cabinet meeting if the issue is not addressed on Monday.