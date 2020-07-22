Election 2020: Who will National choose in Auckland Central after Nikki Kaye?

Nikki Kaye leaving Auckland for a Wellington caucus meeting shortly before Judith Collins was anointed new National Party leader.

It’s an electorate others might deride for high house prices, latte drinkers and the Jafa stereotype.

But Auckland Central is a nuanced electorate, and its voters could have a huge impact on the election this year, as the departure of high-profile MP Nikki Kaye​ and the Greens’ fragile polling shake up the race.

Asked on Friday who National would pick instead of Kaye, party deputy leader​ Gerry Brownlee​ alluded to “some kind of announcement” this week and said a candidate would be confirmed by about August 6.

STUFF Judith Collins talks about outgoing MPs Nikki Kaye and Amy Adams as she announces her new front bench.

It’s not yet clear if National will field an existing MP, someone brought out from retirement, a complete unknown or a celebrity.

And it’s not immediately clear how many options the party has, though Brownlee said an “extraordinary number of people” wanted the nomination.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Chlöe Swarbrick is campaigning for the Greens in Auckland Central this year.

Auckland political scientist Prof Barry Gustafson​, who stood for both Labour and National in previous elections in different seats, said National needed a hardworking, centrist candidate.

That candidate might have to work fast to build name recognition, but would likely benefit from the Greens splitting the left-wing vote, he said.

“I remember Nikki in her first campaign. I kept tripping over her in Auckland Central. She was going shop-to-shop in Ponsonby at lunchtime.”

Kaye was a known as a door-knocking or shoe-leather politician who saw off challenges from a young Jacinda Ardern​.

Soon after successfully fighting breast cancer, Kaye won 45.25​ per cent of votes at the last election.

ROSE DAVIS/STUFF/Waiheke Marketplace Helen White is the Labour Party candidate for Auckland Central.

She was comfortably ahead of Labour’s Helen White on 39.83​ per cent and had nearly five times​ as many votes as the Greens’ Denise Roche​. The Greens have since nominated Chlöe Swarbrick​ of “OK, boomer” fame.

The combined vote for White and Roche was higher than Kaye’s even in 2017 and without a strong Green candidate this year, Labour would romp home, Gustafson said.

“If people vote tactically, Labour will take the seat.”

Gustafson said a recent haemorrhaging of talent is problematic to the Nats’ quest for a suitable candidate.

Auckland's skyscraper skyline is at the heart of the electorate, which also includes the Hauraki Gulf islands..

The party needs someone with socially progressive views, he said.

With White and Swarbrick running, National might pick a high-profile male candidate, Gustafson added.

The electorate was 50.6 per cent male at the last election.

Labour won all but one election in the seat between 1919 and 2008​ but Kaye has held it ever since.

The electorate is young, has high rent prices and low car ownership levels, a large foreign-born population, and high numbers of managers and professionals.

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff Gerry Brownlee, left, with new leader Judith Collins, said an “extraordinary” group had voiced interest in the race.

It has some of the highest numbers of both very wealthy and very poor people, and many people with Masters and other postgraduate degrees.

Political scientist Dr Bryce Edwards​ said the Auckland Central vote could be consequential for all of New Zealand.

Labour-Green relationship dynamics are crucial in the campaign, he said.

The Greens’ desire to run a vigorous race reflects the fact the party might not cross the five per cent threshold needed to enter Parliament on list votes alone.

But Edwards said Labour is eyeing up the real chance of being able to govern alone.

Monique Ford Political scientist Dr Bryce Edwards says coalition intricacies and left-leaning city voters might influence National’s pick.

A nightmare for the left could transpire if the Greens fall short of the threshold and win no electorate seats, and Labour win less than half the party list vote but don’t have a Green coalition option, he said.

Edwards said National needed a socially progressive, liberal candidate “or else there’s no chance at all of National being able to hold the seat”.

He also said a talent exodus was hampering the centre-right party.

“There’s no one in the National caucus that doesn’t have a current electorate seat who’s an obvious replacement for Nikki Kaye.”

National might go for a media personality or other celebrity, Edwards said.

“It has to be someone high-profile and probably quite interesting.

“It’s traditionally Labour, but the demographics have changed quite considerably. It’s an urban, cosmopolitan, liberal electorate that isn’t particularly partisan.”

Edwards said ultimately, National’s choice might rely on who is willing to join the currently scandal-plagued profession.

“Who would want to be an MP at the moment?”