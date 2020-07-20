National MP Andrew Falloon quits politics, alleged to have sent indecent image to school girl

The PM’s office was sent correspondence about Mr Falloon, ahead of his resignation today.

Andrew Falloon will stand down at the election after sending an indecent image to a school girl, Stuff understands.

The 37-year-old MP for Rangitata announced in a press release on Monday afternoon said that had informed National Party leader Judith Collins that he would not be contesting the September election, citing a need to maintain his health and wellbeing.

Stuff understands the party was alerted to an alcohol-related incident involving Falloon, which was “unbecoming of an MP’’. The incident involved him sending at least one indecent picture, not of himself, to a school girl. The parents of the girl notified the prime minister’s office.

The police have investigated and decided sending the image was not a criminal act, Stuff understands.

Stuff Rangitata MP Andrew Falloon will not stand in the upcoming election.

Falloon has been asked for comment about the allegation.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday said her office received correspondence from a person about Falloon on Wednesday and, with the person’s permission, the letter was forwarded to the leader of the Opposition.

Ardern said she knew “very little” information about what the correspondence contained, and she did not know the identity of the MP it involved at the time.

“Permission was sought to share that correspondence with who was best placed to deal with it, and that was ultimately the leader of the Opposition.”

“I see this now as entirely a matter for the National Party. My office dealt with it appropriately.”

The correspondence was confidential, she said.

A press release attributed to Falloon said: “As I noted in my maiden speech three years ago, when I was younger I lost three close friends to suicide.

“It was an extremely difficult period in my life. Unfortunately, recently, another friend took their own life, which has brought back much unresolved grief.

“I have made a number of mistakes and I apologise to those who have been affected.’’

SUPPLIED/Stuff Rangitata MP Andrew Falloon, left, pictured with MP and former National party leader Todd Muller in Tekapo. (File photo)

He said recent events had “compounded that situation’’ and had reminded him of the need to maintain his own health and wellbeing.

“I have again been receiving counselling.

“I want to thank Judith for her support during this time and I look forward to helping a new candidate in the Rangitata electorate in any way I can.’’

He apologised for the disruption to his colleagues and “to those I serve in Mid and South Canterbury”.

In a statement, Collins said she had spoken to Falloon who had advised her he would not be standing for re-election.

“The National Party was advised of an issue relating to Andrew late on Friday afternoon, and we have dealt with it this morning.

“Andrew is suffering from significant mental health issues and his privacy, and that of his family, must be respected.”

STUFF Judith Collins talks about outgoing MPs Nikki Kaye and Amy Adams as she announces her new front bench.

It comes after senior National MPs Amy Adams and Nikki Kaye both announced they were standing down, following the resignation of former leader Todd Muller and the appointment of Judith Collins as leader in his place. Both Adams and Kaye were close allies of Muller.

National has also lost Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker, who stood down after leaking Covid-19 patient data to the media. National Party stalwart Michelle Boag also resigned over her involvement.

Jian Yang, a controversial National MP with links to Chinese spy agencies is also retiring, and Paula Bennett, the former deputy leader, made the announcement that she would stand down at the election prior to the party’s leadership changed.

ACT Leader David Seymour has paid tribute to Falloon, saying he considered him to be “a close friend”.

“We were early members of ACT on Campus and both stood as ACT candidates at the 2005 election. We also worked closely together on the End of Life Choice Act.

“It’s positive that people can choose to put their health first and not be pressured to continue in a career if it isn’t working for them personally.”

Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean said she was “desperately sad’’ for Falloon and his family.

“In his first term he was absolutely proving what a wonderful local MP he had already become,’’ Dean said.

She said she imagined withdrawing from a job he loved must have been very difficult.

“Now he just needs to give himself time to heal and look after himself, his family and his friends.'’

